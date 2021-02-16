School name: Wilson was human; everybody is 

Re: “Woodrow Wilson High School will change its name,” (TNT, 2/15).

I was born, raised and educated in Tacoma: Downing Elementary, Truman Middle School, Wilson High School, University of Puget Sound and the former UPS Law School.

It saddens me to see the Wilson name changed, not for the debate it stimulated, but in an attempt to cleanse history of people or events deemed politically incorrect. Perhaps the school board should reread George Orwell's “Animal Farm” or “1984.”

Not taking anything away from Dr. Dolores Silas, but she could have been honored with a different building or landmark to preserve her legacy.

President Wilson was, after all, human. A two-term Democratic president, he was also a supporter of women's suffrage and kept our country out of World War I as long as possible, saving thousands of lives.

No leader is immune from a retrospective career evaluation. Even trailblazers such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Kennedy had shortcomings, yet they remain off limits – for now.

We must be careful not to erode history, even if images or names are repugnant to some.