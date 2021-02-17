Republicans: Forsaking their oath of office

When I was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force, I was required to take an oath declaring that I would defend the Constitution.

If I should in any way not defend it, I would be deprived of my commission and at least be removed from the Air Force, or possibly be tried for serious crimes.

A vote was held by the Senate as to whether they should impeach former President Trump.

I’m sure senators were required to take an oath of office before being sworn in, similar to the one I took, that they would defend the Constitution. Yet 56 senators, because of political beliefs, chose to not do that in this case.

It seems these senators are guilty of violating their oaths and at a minimum should be removed from office.