Vaccination: Special-interest cherry-picking must stop

“Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” says Mr. Spock in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Unfortunately, too many so-called progressive leaders believe the privileges of the few should outweigh the needs of the many.

Even in emergency situations, they’ll invent special interest groups to suck up to. According to an article in the New York Times (2/5), liberal states are lagging behind the conservative ones in vaccination rates, not because of a make-believe “shortage,” but because incompetent bureaucrats are trying to make political statements.

They create intricate rules about who qualifies and ban anybody else from getting a shot. This doesn’t help anyone; it’s stupid, wasteful and just plain immoral.

Across New York state, medical providers had to throw out vaccine doses because they couldn’t find patients who precisely matched the state’s strict guidelines.

The federal government needs to step in and stop this unconstitutional cherry-picking. We can’t create the long-desired herd immunity unless everyone gets vaccinated.