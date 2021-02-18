Vaccination: Website glitches befuddle users

I have been trying to help someone over 70 sign up for a community vaccine event on the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website, which instructs users to look for a link to follow at 9 a.m. on the day of registration.

The last two times, that link has never appeared at the appointed time. This morning, again, the link failed to appear. I called the Health Department and was told they have been having technical difficulties with their link.

They said there are other sites that a user can sign up on, and that I should go to piercecountywa.gov and use their link, but they added that the registration was already full.

I can’t believe that the Health Department, knowing they’ve been having technical difficulties, would not more effectively inform the public that if their link doesn’t work that they should go to the Pierce County site.

People trying to use the Health Department site are elderly and the person who asked for my help has tried to use the site for the past three vaccination events to no avail because the link never appeared.