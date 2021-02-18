Impeachment: More fuel for ‘witch hunt’ lies

What I watched last weekend was a travesty, bringing me to tears.

Most Republicans except a brave few were devoted to political expediency and beholden to a president who attempted a coup, using his loyal followers but too cowardly to lead them himself.

Some of his followers will serve time in jail for blindly following him, while Donald Trump gets another pass, plus additional time to manufacture another coup over the alleged “witch hunt.”

Next we saw a solemn but politically motivated Sen. Mitch McConnell, unwilling to convict, launch a post-impeachment diatribe admitting Trump’s guilt but dropping it in the Biden administration’s lap.

There is a huge danger in Biden taking this up, because McConnell and his Republicans will run on the “witch hunt” in 2022. They care little about Trump’s actions but will use his supposed persecution to try to take the Senate and House.

I only hope the cases against him in other jurisdictions bear fruit and force Trump to face responsibility for his lies, misinformation and disregard for other countries’ laws.

History tells us the first coup may be a failure, but the second often is not.