Trump: Fighting’s not a figure of speech for him 

During Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, defense attorneys displayed tapes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats constantly talking about fighting back.

But in those cases it’s obvious they were speaking about doggedly opposing Republicans, not literally fighting.

When Trump talks about fighting, on the other hand, it’s obvious he relishes the violent aspect of it. Heck, he once offered to pay the legal fees of a man charged with punching a protester in the face at one of his rallies.

This was not a valid impeachment defense.