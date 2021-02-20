Impeachment: Republicans besmirch history 

As an independent who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats, I can’t believe only seven of 50 Republican senators voted to convict Donald Trump after his incitement of insurrection at the Capitol.

I was betting that when it came to writing their names into history, Republican senators would not vote to condone such behavior. I was wrong.

What has happened to our belief in the rule of law? This almost guarantees a sequel insurrection as the US has now become one of Trump’s “s***hole countries.”