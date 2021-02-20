Vaccination: Pharmacies could do this better

Why is it that when we have a huge network of pharmacies that vaccinate very successfully, many of us still can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Mass vaccination sites are a horrible solution when we already have a pharmacy network that works well day in and day out. Governmental authorities should know this.

I am 77 and can’t obtain a vaccination. People lined up all day in a running car to keep warm is about the dumbest thing I have witnessed.

I remember going to the local high school in the 1950s to be vaccinated for polio. In those days the population was much smaller and pharmacies did not do injections as a rule. Today they do, and they do it well.

This is a huge distribution network that is not being used adequately while government grandstands and accomplishes little.