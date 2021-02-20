Biden: Too quick to lift so-called Muslim ban 

President Biden’s flurry of executive orders include some disturbing actions. Rhetoric aside, lifting the “Muslim” travel ban (which it never was) is bad policy.

The ban was directed at countries that can’t or won’t provide proper vetting and credentials for their citizens, which creates huge security risks for the US.

Many also have a documented history sponsoring terrorism worldwide and have stated negative policies toward us or our allies. Imposing restrictions on them isn’t about religion; it’s about safety.

The Obama administration identified some of these same countries as concerns and implemented restrictions before President Trump did.

As conditions change and countries comply with basic security practices, the “list” can/does change. It never was a “Trump ban.”

Most troubling is how quickly Biden reversed course.

Do we really know what’s being done to us and our government with his flood of executive orders? I think not.