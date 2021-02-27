Letters to the Editor TNT letters to the editor: Feb. 27-28, 2021

Northwest dams

Finally, the Northwest might be taking a bold step in the right direction, thanks to Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Fund.

He’s taken a clear-eyed view of the economic damage we face if we lose our valuable Columbia River salmon fisheries.

At the same time, he’s proposing a more certain future for agricultural communities and much-needed energy upgrades across the region.

Simpson’s proposal hits close to home for me and my family. I’ve been in the sportfishing industry all my life, and in Washington fishing means business. Nearly 950,000 anglers spent $1.5 billion fishing in our waters.

I also have deep family ties to the Palouse farming industry. Driving grain trucks to the silos in my younger days gave me a front-row seat to the critical workings of grain transport on the Snake River, a pillar of our state economy.

Our salmon runs are nearing extinction. We must accept that the lower Snake River dams have outlived their usefulness. For fish and for farms, Simpson’s package offers both the best chance for survival.

We can’t afford not to make the change. It’s what the Northwest needs.

Robert Buchanan, Auburn

Conservative media

“Can we bury Limbaugh shock-jock shtick?” (TNT, 2/17).

The first sentence in this Baltimore Sun editorial says “Do not speak ill of the dead.” Then it proceeds to trash Rush Limbaugh in the meanest and most discriminatory manner.

I was a faithful follower of Limbaugh’s radio program for years and will miss his enjoyable opinions on current events. He was the voice of conservative America and he leaves a vacuum that will be hard to fill.

Without that voice, we will be subjected to spoonfed liberal gruel. People need to have exposure to both sides of the issues, and we have now lost one of the strong conservative views so many of us depended on.

Karen J. Pischel, Tacoma

Vaccine access

“‘Left in dust?’ 80-plus age group needs vaccine focus,” (TNT column, 2/21).

I am 85 and had no difficulty getting my first COVID-19 shot.

I’ve been in Kaiser (Group Health) for about 40 years. They emailed me to get an appointment. It took moments on the website. The system confirmed in a return email. Then I got another email to switch clinics because of a vaccine shortage.

I went to a Tacoma clinic as scheduled. The first person I spoke with was the woman checking the line at the clinic. It was as easy as my annual flu shot. They made all of the connections.

That is the advantage of a fully integrated health system.

Eli Berniker, Puyallup

Immigration reform

I know there is a lot to fix, many things that are urgent due to COVID-19 – economic relief, housing, etc. I certainly find it difficult to keep track of everything.

But we shouldn’t let President Biden soften his attitude towards ICE and go back on his promise not to deport immigrants during his first 100 days in office.

Undocumented people deserve the same protections of every human. The United States’ guilt in how we treat those in our country without “papers” did not begin with President Trump. We cannot return to our previous callous attitude and consider it progress.

I urge Washington state members of Congress to assure that compassionate immigration reform doesn’t get lost in the shuffle and do not allow Biden to be a coward.

Nora Hacker, Tacoma

Seattle Mariners

“Rotary call remarks result in Mather’s resignation,” (TNT, 2/23).

I heard that the Mariners need a new CEO. As a public service, my buddy Mark and I will take the job and split the responsibilities.

We are retired Boeing engineers, so we get the technical aspects of the job (keep good players; get rid of bad players).

We’ve got lots of promotional ideas for all the Seattle math nerd baseball fans; they’ll go nuts for our “Spreadsheet Saturdays.”

Our hours are flexible and we’ll work cheap – a couple of hot dogs and beers each game will do it, plus selfies with players of our choosing.

And as far as actual job performance, we can’t possibly do worse than the current Mariners leadership, right?

Have them give me a call. We see this as a win-win all around.

You’re welcome.

Michael Thompson, Tacoma