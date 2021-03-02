TNT letters to the editor: March 2, 2021

Immigrant detention

Re: “Two decades after welcoming it, Tacoma fights to close ICE Processing Center,” (TNT, 2/28).

As unseemly as it is for for-profit prisons to operate in Washington, the consequences of making them illegal are far worse.

This is an example of “Not in my back yard.” If the state declares it illegal for them to operate in Washington, the for-profits will likely move to other states eager to have their business.

The state should not at this time make it illegal for the Northwest ICE Processing Center to operate in Tacoma. There are benefits for immigrants in detention here, such as access to agencies that care about them, including Northwest Immigrants’ Rights Project, Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest and Lutheran Immigrants Refugee Services.

Furthermore, Tacoma Community House and World Relief provide important post-detention services. Relocation of a GEO facility would likely mean detainees are deprived of legal aid and other benefits.

There is hope: The Biden Administration is revising the federal government’s work with immigrants and refugees. With any luck the vexing problem of for-profit prisons will be addressed nationally.

William E. Tudor, Edgewood

(Tudor is past president of Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest)

School names

Changing the names of two of Tacoma’s schools makes no sense and is detrimental to our sense of community.

While Wilson High School and Jason Lee Middle School were originally named after actual people (and were they such monsters?), the source of the names have lost their meaning.

These names are simply now the names of our beloved schools.

I am proud to have attended Jason Lee Junior High in the 1980s, where I received an excellent education in an extremely diverse environment.

Miss Tollefson inspired my life-long love of languages in her French class, and I still have fond memories of the Medieval Faire put on by Mr. Turner.

I feel a strong connection with students who were there with me and to those who came before and after.

Alas, I attended neither Hilltop Heritage Middle School nor šeqali Middle School.

Changing the name of our school cuts yet another tie that binds our community and demotivates me to support Tacoma Public Schools.

Sarah McInnis, Tacoma

Conservative media

Re: “Rush Limbaugh’s voice will be hard to replace,” (TNT letter, 2/28).

I agree with the letter writer that we need exposure to both political sides of an issue to be informed. A strong conservative view is necessary to counteract strong liberal views to balance the political landscape.

But does that strong voice have to be full of insults, invective, derision of women and name calling? It’s a total turnoff to those who want to hear both sides.

William F. Buckley was a strong voice on the conservative side. Where are the Buckleys of today?

Those who voice the conservative side today, like on Fox News, rely on sensationalism and invective rather than well-thought-through arguments. They contribute to the deep division in our country.

Karrin Morris, Tacoma

Immigrant justice

Given the challenges of the past year, I look to birds as positive models for migration and immigration, two critical and controversial human activities, which we readily accept in the animal kingdom, less in humanity.

I encourage everyone to support the US Health Equity & Access Under the Law for Immigrant Women and Families Act, called HEAL for short, to support people who are suffering, just as we do for nature.

The ideals of environmental and social justice are inexplicably linked. As a lover of birds, I provide shelter, sources of food, places to raise young and fresh water.

These are all essential for bird and human life, yet have we done enough to make sure that everyone can fulfill these basic needs?

Rectifying long-standing injustices must be at the heart of policy making. The HEAL Act is a step in the right direction.

Rikki McGee, Lakewood