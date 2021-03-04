TNT letters to the editor: March 4, 2021

Northwest dams

Re: “Dam removal plan good for fish, farms,” (TNT letter, 2/28).

How can this letter writer consider the lower Snake River dams to have “outlived their usefulness” when both Washington and Idaho depend on them for electrical power?

The Snake River supports 27 dams. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson needs to look in his own backyard before condemning Washington’s dams, because his state has nine on the Snake.

Washington’s four dams have provisions for fish passage, while Idaho’s first three in Hells Canyon have none.

Washington’s lower Snake dams together are the largest source of clean, renewable electricity in the Pacific Northwest. Their waterways support agricultural navigation into Idaho.

Washington’s Snake River hydro system provides a consistent irrigation source that’s led to the most efficient, productive agricultural operation on the planet while relieving the heavy draw on the Snake River Plain aquifer.

In economic terms, Snake River irrigators farm millions of acres yielding millions of dollars annually to household incomes and the agricultural industry, with the impact felt throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Improving poorly managed and politically influenced salmon recovery programs is significantly better than destroying this vital infrastructure.

James B. Langhelm, Gig Harbor

Disabled access

Re: “Trouble getting around? Try rolling like I have to,” (TNT, 2/28).

Yes! Yes! Yes! To Krystal Monteros’ guest opinion regarding wheelchair access to sidewalks.

I, too, navigate our neighborhood with my wife’s motorized chair. The city installed numerous ramps near us that go nowhere. You get on a block to find it has no exits. You end up getting off where you got on.

The city tells me rules prohibit making a coherent system, just random expensive ramps that go nowhere but make people feel good about helping the disabled.

I propose sidewalk ramps be prioritized so they go somewhere, essentially wheelchair arterials on sidewalks.

Cars have arterials. Bikes have bike lanes. Both connect point to point. Imagine an arterial or bike lane took you in a circle.

Prioritize ramp construction to connect key service, commercial and transportation centers. Ramp all sidewalks parallel to arterials to keep chairs out of traffic. Mark wheelchair routes so riders know they won’t get trapped.

The metric of success must be ramps from A to B, not just pride in putting in X number of random ramps.

Warren Olson, Tacoma

Democratic politics

Re: “Four questions I faced while locked down at the Capitol,” (TNT, 1/31).

In his recent TNT op-ed, Congressman Derek Kilmer stated that moving our country forward requires embracing the truth.

I agree, and lying should stop. This includes lies about Charlottesville, Russian collusion, cages at the border, President Trump disparaging the military and that he incited the Capitol insurrection.

Law professors have said that a call to protest doesn’t constitute inciting insurrection. Trump did say fight like hell, but several House impeachment managers and numerous Democrats have said very similar things.

Embrace the truth. Speaker Pelosi just wanted to start her new political scheme: that Republicans and Trump supporters are white supremacists, domestic terrorists and extremists. Really? Truthfully?

Many Democrats called President Trump illegitimate for four years. Did they bend the truth?

Craig Chilton, Bonney Lake

Pandemic teachers

Here’s to the quiet heroes. The ones who show up every single day, the ones who put their fears, anxiety, grief and sadness to the side to do the job.

Here’s to the quiet heroes. The ones who smiled and welcomed the little faces appearing in the Brady Bunch boxes.

Here’s to the quiet heroes. Who spent their weeknights and weekends planning lessons with as much love as rigor.

Here’s to the quiet heroes. Who said yes to every challenge, who waited with a smile until every student left. Before clicking ‘Leave Meeting’ and breaking down.

Teachers, we see you, we cherish you, we thank you.

Michele Randall, Tacoma