TNT letters to the editor, 3/11/2021

Washington state taxes

Re: “State Senate narrowly approves capital gains tax,” (TNT, 3/8).

The Legislature’s proposed capital gains tax improperly taxes inflation as a “gain.”

Capital assets are often held for years, during which inflation erodes the value of money. For example, from 1990 to 2021 inflation was just over 100% – $50,000 paid then would be worth over $100,000 today in constant dollars.

In other words, there would be no real economic gain on something purchased in 1990 for $50,000 and sold today for $100,000.

In “constant dollars” adjusted for inflation, there would be no gain to tax. Yet the proposed legislation would count the inflated $50,000 difference as a gain.

Any tax increase while people and business are suffering from lockdowns and economic hardship is wrong. But if there is to be a capital gains tax (and there should not), it must adjust the price paid (“basis” in tax terminology) to account for inflation.

Lee Roussel, Tacoma

Port of Tacoma

I have worked on the Tacoma waterfront since 1986. In 1998 the Port proclaimed Tacoma to be a global magnet for international commerce and the economic engine for Pierce County stakeholders.

In 2004, I was involved in the ILWU Saving Lives campaign. The Port was responsible for over 30% of diesel particulate matter in the air at that time.

Working with the Port and Puget Sound Clean Air Alliance, terminal operators switched to cleaner fuel options. It helped, but we can do better.

Battery-powered equipment is available now to do that. It is a good investment for all of us.

Automated cranes are not a good investment. They are productive but humans do better. Cranes don’t buy cars, homes, food, shoes, fund schools or pay taxes.

I learned in 1998 that the money generated at the Port circulates nine times through our economy. There are over 1,000 workers who toil on the docks.

Call your state representatives and encourage them to vote yes on ESB5026, for the purchase of zero and near-zero emissions cargo-handling equipment. You’ll be glad you did.

Mike Jagielski, Gig Harbor

(Jagielski is president of the Tacoma Longshore Pensioners Club)

Environment

I am the mother of a nature-loving child. My daughter often tells me she wants to “save the trees” when she’s older.

I want her to have a livable future where she doesn’t have to worry about the trees or staying inside for days at a time because of toxic air from wildfire smoke.

Because our government hasn’t taken solid action despite demands from the people, here we are fighting for a livable future for our youth.

Now we have a chance to really take meaningful action. The Department of Ecology is making new rules on how fossil fuel projects will be evaluated in Washington.

It is past time for them to protect low-income communities of color, properly evaluate health risks and properly evaluate the impact fossil fuel projects will have on our environment.

Under Ecology’s new leadership, they have already denied a permit for the Kalama Methanol Facility. This was an inspiring decision and I hope to see them implement that wisdom into new rules for fossil fuel projects.

It is time for us to get serious about the mess we made and start healing the communities we’ve destroyed.

Nichole Snyder, Federal Way

COVID-19 vaccination

Re: “Coronavirus vaccine isn’t reaching some older adults,” (TNT 3/5).

This article identifies some justifiable criticism of what we know as bureaucracy, whether it be in public health or other fields of endeavor.

Nicholas I of Russia described it this way: “I don’t rule Russia, 10,000 clerks do.”

Enough said.

Norm Eklund, Puyallup