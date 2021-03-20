TNT letters to the editor, 3/20/2021

Tacoma school name

Re: “Name change: Whims of a few sink Wilson,” (TNT letter, 3/10.)

The letter writer asks: “How many Tacomans truly care about the activities and policies of President Woodrow Wilson?”

The answer: At least some students who are trying to get an education in a building labeled with a name that says they are not worthy.

Who are schools for? For children and coming-of-age adults who are trying to discover who they are, to learn and to gain the skills necessary to become successful adults.

All children and youth have inherent worth and dignity and deserve a chance to focus on those challenges in an environment free from being told they are less than.

Sure, adults hold nostalgia for their high school days. But their days no longer revolve around the school. Today the school predominantly belongs to the current generation and impacts them daily.

The name change to Silas High School has succeeded only after a year-long vetting process through student, family and community feedback and multiple layers of Tacoma Public Schools leadership.

Not a whim, but an informed change for the better.

Ann Vanderpool-Kimura, Tacoma

Workforce development

Re: “Politicians playing favorites with Washington state wine industry leaves sour taste,” (TNT, 3/14).

The News Tribune Editorial Board argues that House Bill 1289, which would responsibly loosen age restrictions to develop the state’s winery workforce, “discriminates against breweries and distilleries.”

“The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Chambers, R-Puyallup, is a good proposal. It just doesn’t go far enough,” the editors wrote.

They went on to champion House Bill 1483, which would loosen the same restrictions for the entire beverage alcohol industry. Curiously, they did not mention I’m also the sponsor of that bill.

Certain politicians may play favorites, but I do not. For weeks, it was my understanding the majority party would advance HB 1483 through the legislative process. That was my hope and what had been agreed to.

Thankfully, the distillers and brewers I’ve talked with since the 91-6 vote on HB 1289 have been gracious in their support of that bill moving forward this year. They have all agreed to work with me on getting HB 1483 to the governor’s desk next year.

In the meantime, I’ll continue working on behalf of all Washingtonians and all of our wonderful industries.

Rep. Kelly Chambers, Puyallup

(Chambers represents the 25th Legislative District)

Washington state politics

You have to hand it to state Rep. Jesse Young, a 26th Legislative District representative since 2014. Whether you agree with his politics or not, his performance has been consistent.

Young has introduced 112 bills to the House floor with only three signed into law. It’s not for lack of trying; each session he trots out the same tired legislation that even many of his GOP counterparts reject.

People have accused him of being anti-environmental, but he dutifully recycles bills year after year.

He doesn’t take no for an answer; in 2021, half of his 14 bills have been previously introduced 4 to 6 times. His zipper lane merger, barista toll takers, repealing estate tax, wacky constitutional amendments and little toastmaster bills haven’t ever gotten traction.

Young apparently now feels his work is done in the House and wants to take these same tired bills to the Senate; he’s raising money to run for the 26th District Senate seat in 2022.

He hasn’t proven he can be an effective legislator in the lower chamber. Our current state senator, Emily Randall, gets meaningful legislation enacted.

George Young, Gig Harbor