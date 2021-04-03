TNT letters to the editor, 4/3/2021

Homelessness

“Street to Society” is my interpretation of what the goal should be when addressing the issue of homeless people in Pierce County.

How many homeless persons have actually traveled the road from the street to becoming productive members of society? Shouldn’t that be the defining hallmark of the homeless program?

Moving from a tent to a house shouldn’t be the end all. According to the Pierce County 2016-2019 budget, more than $40 million was spent for support of the homeless population.

How is this money being used and what is the county exit strategy for each individual? How many homeless individuals have actually made the transition?

I am advocating for a true audit of exactly how many people have gone from “Street to Society.” If the goal is only moving from a canvas cover to shingles, the county lacks vision and is not being good stewards of our tax dollars.

As taxpayers we need to see quantifiable results or develop a new strategy.

Fred Palmiero, Sumner

Tacoma trash

Where is are the city litter maintenance crews? Obviously we don’t have one by the looks of our roads and freeways.

State Route 16 is awful. If you need a grocery cart, wheel barrow, tires, wheels or mattress, you have a good choice along the side of the road – plus just plain garbage in black bags.

On Interstate 5 north or south, there are car parts, paint buckets, a high chair, wood, cardboard boxes. You name it, I’m sure you will find it.

I was sitting at the light at Pearl Street and Seventh Avenue under the overpass and watched three huge rats fight over a garbage sack!

This is ugly. Please Tacoma, let’s get it together and start cleaning up.

Jaime Beroth, Tacoma

Climate change

Re: “Have we lost the battle on climate change?” (TNT, 3/31).

Protecting the environment is a noble cause but climate change is definitely the wrong battle.

To paraphrase this column by John Crisp, small lifestyle adjustments have little to no effect on our billion-year-old planet.

Furthermore, the “green” projects of liberal politicians are often counterproductive. Wind turbines require electricity to keep blades from freezing during cold weather. Solar arrays produce toxic waste. “Reusable” bags have to be disinfected in a hot dryer to destroy bacteria.

And flying to international conferences only produces more hot air, from both the jet planes and people’s big mouths.

Our strict air quality standards have already reduced carbon emissions; our biggest environmental problem is poor land management.

It’s hard to stop wildfires from spreading when every hill is covered with houses. It’s hard to preserve wildlife habitat when vast tracts of land and ocean are cluttered with solar arrays, wind “farms” or mountains of garbage.

So pick up your litter, quit buying more stuff, and if you’re a mature, responsible adult, go ahead and have some babies. One might grow up to discover cold fusion!

Beth Woodbury Hart, Puyallup

Pierce County sheriff

I’ve read the arrest report, all the articles and opinion pieces, listened to the dispatch and seen his obstinate “I won’t backdown [sic]” bluster on Facebook.

Any way I look at it, Sheriff Ed Troyer’s unstable, racist behavior is dangerous.

What he did the night he called, and what he knew would trigger a priority response, was so risky.

Everyone knows what kind of harm can befall a Black man who seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, especially at 2 a.m. and especially when the county’s highest-ranking law enforcement officer is accusing him of having threatened his life.

We can heave ourselves into an expensive recall campaign and independent investigation, push for transparency and set up a community oversight committee of his department. We can spend countless hours writing letters and making phone calls.

But in the end, the only honorable thing to do – if he had an ounce of self-reflection or an ear to his community’s needs – is to resign.

How loudly does the community have to shout for him, and for those around him in position to influence his delusional thinking, to do the right thing?

Kristen Gledhill, Gig Harbor