TNT letters to the editor, 4/24/2021

Pierce County COVID-19 rollback

With Gov. Jay Inslee changing the status of Pierce County back to Phase 2 last week, it is time to review his claims to follow “the science” and “data.”

The governor has not followed the science; he has followed a branch of medical science, epidemiology.

He has ignored other branches of medicine (psychiatry, adolescent and young adult health, traumatology, addictionology) to the detriment of children, adolescents and vulnerable adults.

He has ignored the softer sciences of economics and social psychology.

His political strategy is canny. He has assumed unprecedented authority (sidestepping an acquiescent legislature, and dismissing municipal and county governments).

However, by claiming to surrender his power to “the science and the data,” he has attempted to evade responsibility for his actions. He has not faced questions about his decision for Pierce County.

This is authority, not leadership.

Bradford Smith, Puyallup

Republicans’ COVID-19 response

It is disheartening that Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier is only now addressing the coronavirus in any significant way.

Where were his public pleas for masks and social distancing a year ago? Where was his condemnation of those who called the pandemic a hoax? Where was his vocal support of the governor for stepping up assertively to protect his constituents?

In contrast, Dow Constantine, executive for King County, has been on the radio frequently addressing this health crisis. He has repeatedly urged his constituents to abide by common-sense health guidelines.

Republicans like Dammeier decry Gov. Jay Inslee’s approach to proactively putting measures in place to fight this pandemic. They say he should have had the approval of the Legislature before acting.

It is essential for a governor to have authority to be able to act nimbly and quickly to respond to an emergency, and to have that ongoing authority throughout the course of the disaster.

Do not let Republicans criticize and tie the hands of the governor. They have been deafeningly silent in helping combat this pandemic.

Liz Knox, Puyallup

Pandemic recovery

It’s hard to imagine we will ever be back to businesses staying open and everyone containing the spread of COVID-19.

We go back to Phase 2 in Pierce County and some people lose jobs, homes and other amenities. Yet there is a line into the garage at Sea-Tac Airport for travel.

I haven’t been anywhere since this pandemic began in February 2020. My business has suffered. I mask up, avoid large gatherings and order delivery of groceries.

Yet there are many who do none of those things. People go hiking; they travel to Florida and other places that are fully operating.

We cannot continue to shut down when everyone is not doing their part.

Laura Jeanne Rodgers, Tacoma

Police stops

Re: “Police killings are Exhibit A of racism’s threat to public health,” (TNT, 4/16).

Please, for the safety of yourself and your friends, view the internet video of Army Lt. Caron Nazario being stopped by two Virginia local police.

Nazario is alive today because he didn’t panic or overreact to these two abusive police officers.

The lieutenant will likely win his lawsuit. But it is important to notice what the lieutenant didn’t do. He didn’t fight, yell, run or threaten. He stayed under control and refused to panic even when assaulted.

He is a teacher of how to respond to police if pulled over.

Ron Morrison, Tacoma