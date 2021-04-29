TNT letters to the editor, 4/29/2021

Climate change

A column recently published in The News Tribune asks if we have lost the battle on climate change.

The evidence he points to isn’t encouraging. It further shows that no matter how well meaning (and I count myself among the well-meaning) we may be in our individual efforts, they are inadequate to the task of preventing the impending catastrophes of climate change.

Yet - Harvard researcher Erica Chenoweth and Fulbright Scholar Maria Stephan have published extensive peer-reviewed research showing that dedicated, peaceful activists comprising just 3.5% (or even less) of the total population can bring about major social and political change.

Their research shows that the way to winning this battle is via energized, aware and focused people pulling together to influence the political process.

So don’t declare fossil fuel pollution driven climate catastrophe the winner quite yet. I encourage those who are climate aware but not active to jump into the political process.

John Doherty, Tacoma

Gun violence

Despite what you may think/believe about gun violence in America, researchers have found that more guns in possession actually reduces crime.

They also found that “gun free zones” do not prevent gun violence. If the opposite were true, then Wyoming, Idaho and other states would be killing fields. And New York City and Chicago would be the safest places to live.

The reality is that when citizens are disarmed and unable to defend themselves – with not enough cops around – they are at the mercy of those wishing to do them harm. And poor communities are most affected by this.

Every time I have bought a gun, I had to fill out a Form 4473. Even at gun shows they have to do that. The show then takes the form and calls the FBI number and gives them the information.

Yes, they do background checks at gun shows. I have seen them.

Enforce the laws already on the books and punish the criminals, not the law abiding.

Donald E. Fehling Jr., Lakewood

Global education

During the COVID-19 pause, our state’s K-12 students were among the 91% of the world’s youth who had their education disrupted.

It’s been a joy to see the big orange school buses around town again as our young Washingtonians are re-entering classrooms.

But families in other countries are still not able to send their children back to school. The global education gap that in turn stifles economic attainment in low- and middle- income countries has only widened during COVID.

Lack of formal education is a cause of global poverty. Washington state members of Congress can help get all students back into the classroom and give them a better chance of reaching their full potential.

Please join me and other volunteers in asking our lawmakers in D.C. to support foreign assistance for improved access to technology and distance learning, safe school reopening plans, and curriculum and teaching adaptation.

Education is a vital cornerstone in fighting extreme poverty around the world.

Beth Prevo, Lakewood

Con artist

Re: “Ponzi schemer dies in North Carolina prison,” (TNT 4/15).

The schemer was, of course, Bernie Madoff. His fraud wiped out people’s fortunes, ruined charities and foundations. It’s believed investors lost nearly $18 billion.

A Middle Eastern prophet in the First Century posed this question: “Of what benefit will it be for a man to gain the whole world, but forfeit his soul?”

So it must be true, the best things in life are not things.

Norm Eklund, Puyallup