TNT letters to the editor, 5/1/2021

Tacoma housing

Re: “Tacoma working on hybrid model of rezoning project,” (TNT, 4/26).

Can anyone address the standard that the City of Tacoma is using to determine the holistic carrying capacity of this city?

By that, I mean our ability to support not only humans and their needs, but also native species of flora and fauna and their needs.

I see in the plans lots of ideas for making the city denser for humans. What I don’t see are plans for requiring corresponding additional green spaces and all that entails not only for humans, but for non-humans.

I’ve already spoken at a Planning Commission meeting and sent letters to City Council members. Do we assume that the silence on this aspect means the city is only addressing the immediate human needs, as opposed to the long-term needs of all?

If this is not on their radar, not under consideration, they should tell us and give us their reasons why.

Teri Wiseman-Kuhlman, Tacoma

Sheriff investigation

Re: “Investigation of sheriff paused as state looks at criminal case,” (TNT, 4/29).

I guess Sheriff Troyer never had a paper route when he was a kid. I did.

The motions and routine are unmistakable. I can spot a newspaper delivery person two blocks away in a car or walking.

Up the walk or into the yard half way - stop and throw the paper. My delivery person does this daily at my house. Her actions are so obvious that even without years of experience in police work, I would never suspect her of doing anything else!

How long did the sheriff follow an innocent paper carrier just doing his job?

The sheriff is apparently is in need of an eye exam and an understanding of how he put an innocent man in danger and Tacoma Police officers in an awkward situation.

No doubt Troyer’s present and past conduct needs to be looked at to see if he should continue in his position.

William F. Johnston, Tacoma

West Coast wildfires

Re: “World leaders pledge climate cooperation,” (TNT, 4/23).

President Biden is to be commended for doubling our country’s commitment to pollution reduction at the virtual climate summit.

In stepping out from Donald Trump’s dark shadow, he is willing to declare US leadership in driving down global emissions.

California has had below-normal rainfall for the last two winters, and 50 of the 58 counties are declared “drought disaster areas.”

In an NPR broadcast of April 23, Cal Fire reported 1,200 wildfires since Jan. 1. Last year’s comparable number was 733. And the state went on to set a record with 4.2 million acres destroyed.

Could it be that COVID-19 will not be the only reasons we are still wearing masks this summer in Puget Sound?

Chuck Jensen, Tacoma