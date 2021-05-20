Letters to the Editor TNT letters to the editor, 5/20/21

Local elections

Re: “Don’t overlook this key week for our state’s democracy,” (TNT editorial, 5/19).

Before coming to Steilacoom, we lived in a Midwestern town of 27,000 people. Politically, the town was divided into four wards with four precincts each. You voted in the precinct you lived in.

Because of inappropriate remarks by my councilman, a 15-year incumbent, I ran against him and beat him in three out of the four precincts.

After two terms, I was defeated. I then decided to run against the 29-year incumbent – the at-large individual, representing the whole city – because he voted against his own motion and I felt it was time for him to retire. I beat him in 15 out 16 precincts.

My point is: If you don’t like something, do something about it.

I really loved the last paragraph of your editorial: “As it says on the Pierce County Auditor’s website: ‘Run for office; be the change.’”

When I ran for office, my handouts said: “Time for a change.”

Dieter Mielimonka, Steilacoom

Washington state gaming

Re: “A big gamble for Washington: Help non-tribal cardrooms survive, or let them die?” (TNT, 4/10).

Thanks to the News Tribune Editorial Board for supporting working families in Washington’s commercial gaming sector.

I also want to respond to the Indian Gaming Association and the Puyallup Tribe’s May 7 op-ed opposing the Editorial Board’s position.

I work at a nontribal cardroom. We are organized by Teamsters Local 117, something that was welcomed by owners.

Because of our union, more than 2,000 of my teammates have good jobs, benefits and pensions – protections that would not exist if I worked at a large tribal casino.

It is painful to see my teammates ridiculed by large casinos. You could fit ten of my workplace inside that casino on I-5. It is discouraging that my job and our contributions are treated as if they are insignificant.

There is room for everyone to be successful.

I don’t know why tribal casino interests work so hard to make sure that success doesn’t apply to me.

Florence Guerrero, Tacoma

Racial division

Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed a bill directing Critical Race Theory (CRT) training for all public school educators.

CRT is based on a Marxist belief in divide and conquer based on class and division by race. It opines that all white people are oppressors and inherently racist by their very existence.

Minorities, particularly Blacks, are victims. This creates the division that allows those in power to control equitable outcomes.

Politicians use the word “equity” often, but its meaning under CRT is the opposite of equality.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said the color of your skin is not your most important characteristic; it is the quality of your character. CRT is the opposite; indoctrinating it into our children is cruel and wrong.

New York City has already replaced competitive entry exams for Gifted and Talented programs with a lottery so more black and Hispanic students qualify for such classes. What does that do to the meaning of advanced classes?

Another example is the recently passed federal spending bill that included the government paying off debts for Midwest farmers. The problem is that it only applies to minorities.

Please stand up for your children.

Joyce Hamrick, University Place