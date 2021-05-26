Letters to the Editor TNT letters to the editor, 5/26/2021

Police bashing

Re: “Police in the US have a problem with toxic masculinity,” (TNT, 5/20).

This opinion piece from the Baltimore Sun was so offensive that I’m surprised the TNT published it.

Will the newspaper also print op-ed pieces about all priests being pedophiles, all Muslims being terrorists, all people receiving government help being lazy, all the homeless being druggies...? You get my drift.

I know many good and decent folks who are in law enforcement: family, friends, acquaintances, men and women, whose work ethic really is “to protect and to serve.”

They do their dangerous jobs honorably and with compassion.

(For the record, l am politically firmly on the liberal side of the spectrum.)

It is grossly unfair to paint all people who fall under certain titles with the same brush. The Baltimore Sun writer, and a great many others, are doing just this where law enforcement officers are concerned.

It is time to treat people as individuals: Support and applaud those doing good, ferret out and remove those doing harm.

Sue Casillas, Puyallup

The Big Lie

Donald Trump began his assault on American democracy before the 2020 election, claiming that if he lost it would be because the election was rigged.

After his defeat, he continued this falsehood, saying the election was stolen. These actions led to his Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C., after which his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from verifying the election.

Republicans in federal and state government are perpetuating the “Big Lie,” saying the election was stolen, having a sham audit of ballots in Arizona and passing state election bills to restrict the rights of voters.

Some have made insane statements that the insurrectionists were patriotic citizens having a normal tour of the Capitol.

Now minority leaders McCarthy and McConnell reject a non-partisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol. These actions make them complicit in Trump’s attack on democracy.

Elected officials take an oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Is their allegiance to their country or to the former (twice-impeached) president who lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020?

Steve Golubic, Puyallup

Immigration failures

After his inauguration, President Biden and his administration criticized former President Trump’s immigration policies.

White House Press Secretary Psaki told us border walls don’t work. DHS Secretary Mayorkas said Biden inherited a dismantled immigration system and that Trump refused to cooperate.

These statements are untrue, according to former Trump border officials. Tom Homan said under Trump the border was the most secure in his 34-year career; Mark Morgan said the border was more secure than ever. Dismantled?

The Washington Examiner reported the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency gave the Biden administration a planning document. It warned of greater numbers of family units and unaccompanied children heading to the southern border. No cooperation?

Biden had virtually no plan and his talk of amnesty encouraged mass migration. Was the real plan to increase future Democratic voters? Bring cheap labor into America for wealthy globalists? Both?

From stopping border wall construction to stuffing more than 4,100 families and children into a new tent complex meant for 250, Biden’s border policies have been an abysmal failure. Drugs and human traffickers are entering the country unabated.

Biden and Vice President Harris haven’t even visited the border. Trump did.

Craig A. Chilton, Bonney Lake