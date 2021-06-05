TNT letters to the editor, 6/5/2021

Tribes and dams

It is astonishing how many times over the last few weeks Democratic leaders in Washington state have turned their backs on tribal governments and Indigenous people in the Northwest.

On May 14, Governor Inslee and Senators Murray and Cantwell all voiced their public opposition to a bipartisan congressional plan that would breach the lower Snake River dams and invest millions in new infrastructure.

Their opposition comes despite united support for this plan from tribal governments across the Pacific Northwest.

A week later, Inslee vetoed tribal justice and consent language from the carbon-cap bill that was only passed thanks to the political power of tribes.

I am just a white guy living on occupied Puyallup Tribe land, so I don’t feel the impact of these decisions like Indigenous people do, but I am tired of my government continuously breaking treaties, ignoring sovereign nations and perpetuating cultural genocide.

I, and many other Democrats in Washington, expect our leaders to honor promises that were made generations ago to the people who have lived here since time immemorial.

If our senators and governor will not do that, then it’s time to elect new leaders who will.

Robb Krehbiel, Tacoma

Restaurant jobs

Re: “WA restaurants are desperate to hire but people aren’t applying. What gives?” ( TNT, 5/29).

In this long article, only a short section was given to an actual restaurant worker. Would it not have been better to go out and find out more from the people who do the work?

A wage of $20 per hour in 2021 is not a good wage; it translates to $7.50 per hour in 1980 dollars.

At the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, line cook was the deadliest job in California. Unless restaurants can assure all their staff are vaccinated and can take time off when sick, food service will remain an unhealthy job and one that spreads disease as well.

It’s a poorly paid, dangerous job, and during the height of the epidemic workers had forced time off to reflect on this.

Of course they don’t want to come back to work if there are alternatives!

Randolph Fritz, Tacoma

Mideast violence

Re: “After latest Gaza war, Jerusalem remains a spark for conflict,” (TNT, 6/1).

Oh well, just the latest example of the ancient Mideast war on peace. Evidently the only thing some people learn from history is that they don’t learn from history, particularly where religion is involved.

The renowned documentarian Ken Burns made an interesting observation on why history keeps repeating itself. He remarked that “maybe it’s because human nature doesn’t change.”

It’s a sobering thought, probably all too true.

Norm Eklund, Puyallup

Local libraries

Re: “Tacoma must bail out our ‘kind of sad’ libraries,” (TNT, 5/9).

I totally agree with this op-ed by Tacoma’s library director. Build America’s Library Act H.R. 1581/S.127 is so necessary.

Our community really saw the value of the library system when COVID-19 hit. All districts reached out to their local libraries for technology, literacy and homework support provided by libraries.

As a teacher/librarian with the Puyallup School District, I have done so myself. I am blessed to work for a district that acknowledges the need for libraries and librarians.

Although stretched thin, we continue to hold our position, while some surrounding districts have let go of this precious resource.

As the need for libraries increases, funding must follow. Our future depends on it.

Nancy Glen, Tacoma