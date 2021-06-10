TNT letters to the editor, 6/10/2021

Global virus crisis

Re: “COVID-19 still rages around the world, threatening our progress,” (TNT, 5/30).

It was with great appreciation that I read this op-ed by the head of Catholic Relief Services in Baltimore.

Since 1990 1 billion people have moved out of extreme poverty. The World Bank estimates the impact of COVID will cause 143-163 million people to fall back into poverty in 2021, the first rise in global poverty in 20 years.

Not only do developing countries need assistance getting vaccines into arms, they also need help in dealing with the rise in poverty caused by COVID.

I am grateful for the 80 million doses that President Biden has promised by the end of June; however, more are needed as well as the funding to assist these countries with the crisis they face.

This is a humanitarian crisis that requires a US response. Also, as the article states, until COVID is eradicated in every part of the world, not just in rich countries, we are all at risk.

Please contact your congresspeople and ask for more funding and vaccines to be sent to the countries most in need.

Bobbie Beaudreau, Edgewood

Childhood immunization

There has been a decrease in childhood immunizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 2, reports indicate there have been 11.7 million fewer doses of non-influenza immunization doses administered compared to 2019.

This is a frightening pattern. Lowering vaccination rates increases susceptibility, allowing microbes to better travel through a population. This increases individual and community risk for vaccine-preventable cases and deaths.

Early studies suggest that lowered immunization rates are a product of decreased wellness visits during COVID-19 due to social-distancing practices and concerns over virus exposure, misinformation, and vaccine hesitancy.

I am not a parent. I am a public health student. Therefore, I cannot speak nor fully understand the concerns that parents and guardians have.

But I believe this pattern emphasizes the need to rethink how we communicate about public health and health.

We need to consider the role of misinformation, sociocultural changes, and cultural and historical experiences of individuals and communities throughout the U.S.

By acknowledging these factors, people will have greater access to information, which leads to greater understanding.

This will help promote a shared-decision making process, whether about a child’s routine immunizations or other health concerns.

Alexandria Lo, University Place

Homelessness in Tacoma

Homelessness has been a problem in Tacoma for as long as I have been alive, but during this pandemic I’ve noticed a marked increased presence of homeless people around the city.

The pandemic is hampering many of our available responses as shelters are forced into reduced capacity or forced to close their doors due to disease outbreaks.

However, I must imagine that the camps are no safer when it comes to risks of COVID-19 infection. These are the most vulnerable populations in our city, and they continue to grow as the struggle out of the pandemic recession moves forward.

Many of these people face challenges with testing and vaccination as well, which could only worsen the problem. Tacoma clearly needs to invest more capital in developing systems that provide aid to our growing homeless population.

Though tent cities may be easy for people to ignore when driving past, willful ignorance will only allow the problem to balloon.

Wulf Alexander Jinkins, Tacoma