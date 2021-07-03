TNT letters to the editor, 7/3/2021

Fireworks restrictions

Re: “Effort to ban fireworks in ‘tinderbox’ Pierce County fails,” (TNT, 6/30).

In a controversial emergency vote this week, the Pierce County Council voted 3 to 4 to continue the use of fireworks in Pierce County.

The three-vote minority was able to defeat the measure in the face of support from citizens and fire and police officials to effect a ban this year during the burn ban.

Council members who voted against the ban were Hans Zeiger, Amy Cruver and Dave Morell.

During the 4th of July, there is additional pressure and danger placed on our fire and police personnel, not to mention local residents.

Many surrounding municipalities in the state have banned the use of uncontrolled fireworks.

The time has come for Pierce County to address this issue and consider an alternative.

Erik Dahl, Graham

Vaccine ‘segregation’

Re: “A Pierce County city goes rogue on vaccine and mask rules,” ( TNT, 6/17).

The TNT Editorial Board confuses the Bonney Lake’s City Council’s courage with rebellion. Supporting their citizens’ right to make their own healthcare decisions is not anti-vaccination or anti-mask; it is pro-freedom.

Why is the use of “vaccine segregation” wrongheaded? While “segregation” carries a historical reference, it defines what is happening. Aren’t “vaccinated-only” sections segregation?

I am proud of City Council member Angela Ishmael who recognized a concern and took action to implement the resolution based on her beliefs.

The TNT should look more seriously at vaccine discrimination and people losing their jobs and being relegated to second-class citizens, instead of mocking people who support the right to make their own healthcare decisions.

The civil rights Americans hold dear and the principles opposing segregation and discrimination do not stop at race. The TNT should remember that the next time they play the race card.

Bonney Lake citizens should be proud of the courage of their mayor and City Council to stand up for their rights.

Phil Fortunato, Auburn

(Fortunato is a Republican state senator)

Heat wave

Re: “Historic heat wave bakes West,” (TNT, 6/16).

The record high temperatures suggest another bad year for wildfires, smoky skies and a tough year for farmers.

California produces two-thirds of our country’s fruit and one third of our vegetables.

Iowa’s drought is lowering projections of corn and soybean yields, while South America’s corn production has also been impacted by below-normal rainfall.

China keeps importing more grain to feed its 400 million hogs (the world’s biggest hog herd). We live in a global marketplace, so look for your cereals to cost more at the grocer.

The Great Salt Lake is at its lowest level in history. Lake Mead in Nevada is down to 36% capacity, the lowest since Hoover Dam was built in the 1930s.

Some 17 million juvenile salmon in California are being trucked from hatcheries to the sea as steam levels are too low and water too warm for young fish to survive.

Last year tied 2016 as the warmest in global history and 19 of our warmest years have occurred since 2000.

Contact your congressional representatives; federal action to mitigate the effects of climate change is long past due.

Chuck Jensen, Tacoma

Election fraud

Re: “Voter fraud too easy if Kilmer gets his way,” ( TNT letter, 6/26).

Those who think non-citizens vote en masse are ill-informed.

Casual reading by anyone interested in the truth shows that non-citizen voters had no effect on the outcome of any federal election, contrary to what has been spawned by the far right.

Owning your loss is like owning your age: Own it gracefully.

Jim Groves, Gig Harbor