TNT letters to the editor, 8/21/2021

Afghanistan withdrawal

While I acknowledge that a myriad of factors played a part in the ongoing catastrophe in Afghanistan and that more time was expected, I find the essential abandonment of Afghan allies of the United States to be one of the most infuriating and disheartening things I’ve ever seen this country do.

If it’s going to take time to do paperwork for all of them, what on earth stopped us from just moving them all over here or to another country before now and taking care of all that later?

Are we really that apathetic to their plight? I never thought I’d see the day my country decided paperwork was worth more than human lives and suffering.

It particularly stings because I expected better from this administration than a repeat of Trump’s abandonment of the Syrian Kurds. We can and we must do better than this.

Zachary Griswold, Tacoma

North Tacoma mansion

Re: “Tacoma mansion’s demolition inspires uproar, true or not,” (TNT, 8/1).

I found this column biased, judgmental and somewhat misleading. I’m not clear what TNT columnist Matt Driscoll’s assumptions are that led to his conclusions.

A demolition permit was approved in 2019, but it has probably lapsed. It can be obtained by paying the fee.

Salvage of valuable items usually indicates intent to demolish. The two parcels have been combined. That means multi-family development, given who the owners are.

Driscoll says “upper crust neighborhoods” like the one on North Yakima Avenue have “long been immune.” From what?

Not enough multi-family residences? Walk the neighborhood. Besides the obvious apartment buildings, some places that look like single-family homes actually have multiple living units. One “regal estate” has a tiny home in its back yard.

Is he saying this predominantly historic neighborhood has no value any longer? That historic residences need to go?

He suggests residents can’t deal with neighborhood change. But between all the new construction going up near Stadium Thriftway, plus Stadium Way being continually ripped up and reopened, we are dealing with change.

We just ask that the change be well thought out and orderly, including resident input.

James Kuhlman, Tacoma

Vaccine resisters

I am chagrined at the folks who refuse the free COVID-19 vaccine because they are concerned for their rights.

Well, if all the hospital intensive-care beds are full, maybe they will just die at home or on the street if they catch this new Delta variant.

If it gets much worse, I wonder about legally enforced measures such as home isolation.

In the past we did have tough measures that would restrict you to your house or a sanitarium for the benefit of public health. These were life-altering , rights-challenging, disease-controlling legal actions.

So, what is a small prick in the arm with a government-approved, scientifically vetted vaccine in comparison?

Ron Morrison, Tacoma

Cuomo scandal

Re: “Harassment allegation fallout grows for Cuomo,” (TNT, 8/5).

Even with his resignation, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains on the hot seat and the temperature is not relenting anytime soon.

Isn’t there an age-old quote implying that power and corruption are joined at the hip? Well, Cuomo certainly had power over his beleaguered staff and he evidently abused it.

A recent study stated that politicians are more likely to be psychopathic than the general public. Cuomo’s case may just be the latest example of that.

Norm Eklund, Puyallup

Shady politicians

Re: “Cuomo goes up the hill, comes tumbling down,” (TNT, 8/13).

This column by Jay Ambrose was a hit piece by a Republican ideologue.

Don’t get me wrong, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is without redeeming qualities. What the real story is, however, is why – and more appropriately, how – does New York keep developing and electing these characters.

People should be aware that at least 10 high-ranking politicians are presently residing in jail, not counting disgraced politicians relieved of their positions.

In Washington state, people got tired of criminal behavior by elected officials and passed a law in 1974 to force them to be more transparent. Since then, officials have been far more careful to honor the wishes of those who elected them.

In New York the will of the people is flouted and government transparency is non-existent. What transpires are politicians such as Cuomo and others like the guy from New York City who was our most recent president – a one-term elected official who stirred up seditionists and likely committed treason.

All to enjoy the power and trappings of their position at the expense of democracy and the people to whom they swore an oath.

Todd Smith, Lakewood