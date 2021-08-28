TNT letters to the editor, 8/28/2021

Biden’s Afghanistan policy

“Don’t overlook Tacoma area military families left ‘raw and sad’ by Afghanistan exit,” ( TNT editorial, 8/20).

The TNT Editorial Board gave tribute to Afghanistan vets, which was very appropriate. However, they also praised President Biden’s foreign policy experience.

Like that made a difference in the totally inept fashion in which he has led the withdrawal of forces.

The issue is not the US getting out of that country, but the manner is which we are leaving. The TNT in its usual bias toward Democrats will not show any criticism of Biden.

Rather than working out a planned withdrawal with Americans leaving first, then pulling our our remaining troops, Biden does the opposite.

Shame on the president for saying we have no capability to get all Americans out when the Brits, French and Germans are extracting their people safely.

Couple this with the lies Biden has told the American people about this horrible situation, and it appears the Editorial Board is adding to the coverup for an incompetent president.

James Ellingson, University Place

Vaccine history

Anti-vaccine individuals seem to forget how vaccines have decreased or eliminated serious diseases worldwide and specifically in this country.

Generations ago, millions of children died in infancy. The lifespan of adults was often in their 30s. People died or took seriously ill from tuberculosis, typhoid, polio, measles and whooping cough. All have been decreased or virtually eliminated. Is this coincidence? What would our lives have been then and now if no one agreed to be vaccinated for whatever reason?

Vaccines are proven to help, including with protection against COVID-19. Now with the breakthrough infections, though we have decreased serious illness, we are still struggling with this virus.

While no vaccine is perfect, it seems some people believe their principles are more important than serious illness or death for themselves or others.

Many of us who are vaccinated find this disturbing and hard to fathom.

Doris Eddy, Tacoma

Affordable health care

When I was 56, I developed a 103.7 fever and was reluctant to go to the emergency room because I could not afford the $500 copay.

My daughter insisted that I receive immediate medical attention. I was diagnosed with sepsis and hospitalized for a week. At the time of admission I almost died because my organs were beginning to shut down.

As I feared, I couldn’t afford the hospital bill and it was sent to collections, impacting my credit.

Later I worked for a temp agency that didn’t provide insurance until I’d worked there six months. I contacted an Affordable Care Act navigator hoping to buy insurance during that gap. The cheapest plan they could find was $780 per month with a $13,000 deductible.

I was hopeful when Congress passed the ACA, but it is misleading to call it affordable when it is not for working-class people, especially those over 50.

It is time to expand Medicare!

Rosie Anderson, Federal Way

Capital gains tax

The Fair Start For Kids Act, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session, will help address Washington’s child care crisis.

It helps stabilize the child care workforce, makes child care more affordable for low-income families, funds capital investment in childcare facilities and supports early education.

Our economy cannot recover until working parents are able to find quality, affordable child care.

The new law is funded by a new tax on capital gains, profits of more than $250,000 from the sale of stocks and bonds. Less than 1% of Washingtonians will pay but everyone will benefit.

Our tax code is the most upside-down in the US. A capital gains tax is a step in the direction of tax equity.

Linda Hood, University Place