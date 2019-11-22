Service and gratitude go together like turkey and gravy. Just look at Vanessa

Bob Penton is a reader columnist for The News Tribune, February 7, 2019. Tacoma

Thanksgiving is much more than turkey and all the trimmings. It’s a time of gratitude for faith, family and friends.

Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life; it turns what we have into enough and more. It turns denial into acceptance and brings order to chaos. When people gather, a meal turns into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.

Gratitude makes sense of our past when we give thanks for what we had instead of what we didn’t.

Growing up in Louisiana, I remember a family tradition that preceded rushing into our delectable Thanksgiving dinner. My mother reminded each of her seven children about her blessings and sacrifices in acquiring, preparing and presenting us with such a wonderful meal.

Although we were economically needy, living in public housing and receiving welfare, we were undeniably rich in gratitude. Mom always made room at the table for those who were less fortunate.

Later as a father of seven, I kept this tradition alive by bringing my family to volunteer and serve Thanksgiving meals, which we did together before enjoying our own Thanksgiving dinner.

In my many years in Tacoma, I’ve had the tremendous pleasure of working with and becoming friends with several amazing people. But when I think of the Thanksgiving spirit, Vanessa Ellis comes to mind.

Vanessa comes from a modest single-parent home also in Louisiana. The youngest of three siblings, she developed a heart of gratitude early in life. During Christmas she could be found sharing her gifts with neighbors who had none.

As a teen in New Orleans she got a job at Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits and worked very hard. Little did she know that her work ethic would one day make a way to bless many in the great Pacific Northwest.

As the Popeye’s vice president of operations for the Puget Sound region, she orchestrates a massive effort, bringing together local churches, community organizations and individual volunteers to provide Thanksgiving dinner to more than 500 needy families. She’s done it annually for over two decades.

And every year during the Christmas holiday season, Vanessa provides toys for children in need.

In addition to all this, she has a transitional house, called House of Grace & Mercy, for abused women and children. If what she does publicly doesn’t inspire you or fill your heart with a debt of gratitude, hopefully these next testimonials will.

Privately, several times a year, Vanessa opens her home to Jamaican intern students and provides employment opportunities to further their education. Personally, I have contacted her copious times to provide food, employment and other resources to families in need. Not once has she failed to respond.

Vanessa often works behind the scenes and never seeks the limelight. It took much arm- twisting to obtain her permission to share a fragment of her story.

Vanessa’s life is the epitome of the holy scripture found in Philippians 2:3 – ”Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, rather in humility, value others above yourselves.”

Let her example inspire you to go above and beyond this year in thinking of others – to be not only thankful, but “thinkful.” It brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.

Bob Penton of South Hill has served as both pastor and community organizer in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood for 52 years. He is one of five reader columnists who write for this page. Reach him at Robert.Penton68@gmail.com