Tacoma ready for COVID-19 economic rebound, and ready for Amazon

We strongly agree with a recent News Tribune op-ed by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodard’s and Pierce County Council Chairman Doug Richardson, which declared the city and the county “open for business.” (TNT, 8/29).

While the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the overall health of our community, it’s also spurred innovation and a renewed focus on building public and private partnerships. These are things that can improve quality of life for residents and economic competitiveness for local businesses.

The Chamber and the Economic Development Board have implemented strategies, ranging from a Rapid Response Team to address business needs during the pandemic to welcoming new businesses like TOTE Maritime to remain competitive.

We are convinced that the South Puget Sound will emerge in a stronger position with a focus on creating new jobs and commerce for our community, while protecting the environment and looking for innovative ways to keep Tacoma at the forefront of a sustainable future.

Together we’ve had great successes in building coalitions and partnerships to fund State Route 167, which is critical to all businesses in the Port of Tacoma and beyond.

We also came together with our two leading hospital systems (MultiCare and CHI Franciscan) to address the desperate need for behavioral health services by constructing a 120-bed behavioral health hospital.

We established a public-private partnership to open up the Water Walk at Point Ruston. And yes, more than 30 years ago the business community came together to support the creation of University of Washington Tacoma.

We look forward to continued growth of the UWT campus with the establishment of new engineering degrees and the construction of Milgard Hall, which will house these much-needed programs to meet the demands of students and the business community that employs them.

We also want to expand the socioeconomic ties that Washington has with Alaska that create thousands of jobs for South Sound families.

Our message to existing businesses: We are here to help you and won’t stop working until you are back on your feet and thriving again.

However, we also need new business and government investments. One example is building the best community-based soccer stadium in the nation. That means partnering with three successful organizations: the Tacoma Rainiers, Seattle Sounders and OL Reign, to revitalize Central Tacoma.

We must redouble efforts to address our communities’ needs for affordable housing and infrastructure improvements.

Let’s build on the pre COVID-19 momentum we had in Tacoma. That calls for new investments with new businesses.

We want the leadership at Amazon to know they would be welcome here in Tacoma; we will work with them every step of the way to foster a business and an education environment that will allow them to grow and succeed.

Since TOTE made the decision to move its headquarters from Federal Way to Tacoma, last year, we can tell you that the Tacoma community has been incredibly welcoming and local governments stepped forward as a true partner.

We believe in public-private partnerships that create jobs and provide opportunities for residents. We are committed to making Tacoma-Pierce County the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington.

Tom Pierson is president and CEO of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber. Grace Greene is president of TOTE Maritime Alaska.