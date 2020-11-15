For Pierce County families stressed about COVID-19 school shutdowns, there is hope

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us. People have lost jobs and businesses have shuttered. It has disrupted our lives, created uncertainty, increased stress, and sickened and killed many in our community.

I mostly work remotely now, consistently wear a mask and limit social visits to only my parents. I worry about my mother who has been hospitalized three times this year and my father who is in his mid-90s. A COVID-19 infection would likely kill either one of them.

I worry about my wife, son, and medical colleagues in clinics and hospitals on the front lines; they risk infection daily and face burnout. And others have a lot more worries than me.

In this context, one of our community’s most painful conversations has been about reopening schools for in-person learning.

We have clearly heard concerns of parents and educators about the educational, social, and emotional needs of our children. Learning does not work as well remotely as in-person and is especially challenging for the youngest and those with special needs.

And schools do much more than teach. They feed students, connect families to needed services and allow parents to work. We agree: The wellbeing of children is a core part of the Health Department’s mission.

We have also clearly heard concerns of parents and teachers about student and staff health and safety. While young children tend not to get as sick or transmit infection as widely, they do get sick and middle and high schoolers are affected like adults.

Students with health issues and disabilities are at risk for complications. Because of age and medical conditions, many staff and teachers are also at risk.

You have heard my concerns about controlling infection and protecting our community. When cases rise, infections penetrate businesses, schools, churches, childcare centers, and even clinics and hospitals.

Last week, our record-high cases and 14-day total case rates were 15 and 10 times higher, respectively, than June. Cases and hospitalizations in children are at record highs nationwide.

How do we make the difficult decisions and balance these valid concerns? Frustrations have boiled over. We found hope in a possible solution. On Oct. 24, we thought of testing in schools to address all three concerns. Instead of prioritizing one concern over another, we sought a win-win-win.

Within hours, our staff brainstormed and scoped options for a pilot program. Informed by equity and resource access, we prioritized small, rural school districts. On Oct. 25, we vetted the concept with public school partners. On Oct. 26, we requested CARES funding through Pierce County Emergency Management partners. On Oct. 28, with the county executive’s strong support, it was approved.

We do not have a best practice model to follow for this innovative effort. We may well be creating it. Different options have strengths and challenges. The Washington Department of Health and the Gates Foundation are lending their expertise and helping to align efforts.

I appreciate the incredible work of partners and staff and the patience of the community as we plan. Out of our frustration and despair, I see hope.

Our common challenge is the coronavirus, and we must work together. In April, all our residents stayed home to control the outbreak. In August, residents again stepped up and added facemasks to their daily efforts to bring cases down.

With this third surge, we must recommit to wear masks, limit travel and gatherings, and keep physically distant. By adding testing, we hope to help reopen schools and businesses.

Dr. Anthony L-T Chen is director of health for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, serving in that position since 2008.