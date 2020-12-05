Statehood for Puerto Rico is long overdue

After Puerto Rico’s historic vote in favor of statehood, a cursory survey of social media is once again exposing a common talking point used to dash the hopes of those who support the idea: No nos quieren. They don’t want us.

This is an understandable, though ultimately false conclusion. It’s true that years of apathy in Congress and a shocking historical (though changing) lack of awareness of Americans living in full equality on the mainland have resulted in nothing more than inaction and platitudes.

As the inaction has persisted, so too has the idea that Puerto Rico is simply not welcome as a state, and that the only way to achieve equal treatment as an American is to leave their beloved island and move to one of the 50 states.

While the question of statehood is one that should be answered by the residents of Puerto Rico, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Congress must also decide whether to admit a new state to the union. And so we are left with an uncomfortable chicken-and-egg arrangement surrounding the question of the island’s status: Who should act first, Congress or Puerto Rico?

Whichever answer you choose, opponents of statehood are quick to argue that you chose the wrong option. According to these opponents, Congress has yet to approve a binding plebiscite, so what is the point of referenda and plebiscites? No nos quieren. They don’t want us, anyway.

The holding of three non-binding plebiscites in the last decade without the approval of or definitive action from Congress has allowed this frustration to persist. Despite the frustration, the increasingly clear message in support of statehood is being heard louder and more clearly from the halls of Congress to state legislatures that have passed various resolutions supporting Puerto Rico’s admission as a state.

Americans on the mainland increasingly agree as well. As the awareness and incredulity of the United States possessing colonies in the 21st century has grown, support for statehood has become a more moral imperative, striking at the core of what it means to be American.

During my time in the U.S. Army, I had the enormous privilege of leading soldiers originally from Puerto Rico; Americans that could not vote for their own Commander-in-Chief. Are we to allow inequality to persist in such an obvious fashion?

If we are to be a nation of “Liberty and Justice for All,” if “equal protection” enshrined in our Constitution is to mean something, Americans living in a second-class form of citizenship is simply unacceptable.

Beyond having the same sacred citizenship, Puerto Ricans have bled in our wars, enriched the tapestry of our culture, made advances in science, won numerous Gold Glove Awards, and, to the surprise of many, manufacture many of the pharmaceuticals consumed on the mainland. The contributions of Puerto Rico to the United States are indispensable.

Despite the bluster of President Trump, support for Puerto Rican statehood remains enshrined in the Republican platform. Senator Marco Rubio’s recent nod to the results of the November plebiscite indicates Republican support is more than just nominal.

As someone living on the mainland and with the blessing of full equality under the law, the question of Puerto Rico’s status is not my decision - even though my own incoming representative, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, would ultimately be tasked with representing me on the decision regarding Puerto Rico’s status. But the message to Puerto Rico is simple: Though the process is complicated, and the decision ultimately should reflect your will, si lo quieren, sí los queremos como estado.

Matt Helder is a resident of Washington State. He is the Director of Government Relations for the American Cancer Society in Washington and a former City Councilmember in the City of DuPont, WA.