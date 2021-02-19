Let’s set a deadline, Washington: Make all new vehicles electric in next 10 years

General Motors recent announcement that it plans to end production of gasoline and diesel cars is another indicator that the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is on its way. Scratch that – it is already underway.

GM’s fellow automakers like Ford and Chevrolet, Honda and Hyundai, are investing in new electric makes and models and improving their technology and manufacturing processes. Soon, EVs will cost the same to produce as gas-powered cars.

Meanwhile, more than 20 countries have announced plans to phase out sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles, with start dates ranging from 2030 to 2040. Norway’s EV ambitions are even more ambitious with a plan to ban sales of gasoline vehicles by 2025.

The question is no longer whether we will make the switch but if Washington state will lead the way.

Will we embrace this transition from a place of strength, opportunity and bold leadership, or will we put on the brakes during this transformative moment?

A bill before our Legislature, Clean Cars 2030 (HB 1204), would make Washington a national leader in the transition to cleaner electric vehicles by requiring that all new cars registered in the state be electric beginning in 2030.

The innovation and technology required for this transition are well underway. Dozens of electric cars, SUVs and pickup models with ranges over 250 miles will be available by 2023, and by 2030 there will be adequate charging facilities everywhere with new technology allowing EVs to charge nearly as fast as pumping gas.

The only thing missing is a clear market signal that will stimulate further investment in new technologies and drive innovations at the scale required. Passage of Clean Cars 2030 is the signal we need.

Having a deadline is often the surest form of motivation. A deadline ensures Washington will begin steps to prepare for the electric car future.

It means building out our charging infrastructure to ensure equitable access to EV charging for all Washington residents, no matter where they live. It means giving cities, businesses and employers, landlords, real estate developers, and auto dealerships time to plan and execute.

Clean Cars 2030 is good for consumers and our state’s economy. Thanks to our plentiful hydroelectric power, EV drivers in Washington spend one-third as much to operate their car than fueling with gasoline. A trip from Tacoma to Yakima in an electric SUV costs $2.27, vs. $11.36 in a gas-powered SUV.

Every dollar Washington drivers save at the pump is reinvested in communities, generating 16 times more jobs. Embracing the clean car future also means attracting investment and jobs in EV manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology, ensuring good-paying green jobs for Washington residents.

Finally, Clean Cars 2030 is good for the health of all Washingtonians. Motor vehicles release an estimated three million gallons of petroleum annually into the Puget Sound basin, the rough equivalent of an Exxon Valdez supertanker spill every four years.

Our salmon are facing extinction, and our beloved Orcas are starving because they cannot find enough salmon to sustain themselves. While motor oil and gasoline are by no means the only source of water pollution in Puget Sound, they are, by far, the biggest by volume.

Air and water quailty is a proxy for our own health. Fortunately, the transition to cleaner, more affordable electric vehicles is coming. Lawmakers in Olympia can lead the US transition, creating a cleaner, more sustainable, more prosperous future.

We have everything we need to make it happen. Now let’s set a deadline and get to work.

Ryan Mello, a Tacoma Democrat, is a first-term Pierce County Council member, executive director of the Pierce Conservation District. and a former Tacoma City Council member. He enjoys driving his BMW i3 electric vehicle when biking, walking or busing is not an option.