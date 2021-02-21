Want to strengthen Pierce County economy? Support students after high school

The last year has tested every single one of us, but the grit and determination of Washingtonians – especially students – have been inspiring.

Young people across our region and state continue to foster big dreams. Students are working hard to stay on course despite the pandemic, to become the next generation of healthcare workers, engineers, manufacturers, teachers and so much more.

The question is how to support those dreams, particularly for students of color, those from low-income backgrounds and those who have been furthest from opportunity historically.

It’s no secret that communities of color, young workers, and those with a high school diploma or less are bearing the brunt of the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

More than half of Black and Latinx households nationwide reported employment loss due to the pandemic. In Pierce County, 45 percent of workers claiming unemployment in early December had only a high school diploma or less.

Completing a post-high school credential – such as a degree, an apprenticeship or a certificate – has become increasingly essential in our state. But just 41% of the high school class of 2017 is projected to complete a credential by age 26.

Students of color are projected to earn credentials at even lower rates. Only 31% of Black students, who have been systemically underserved, are estimated to complete a credential.

Our state can take key steps to bolster students on their college and career pathways, while also supporting Washington’s economic recovery.

First, elected leaders must protect recent progress. In 2019, the Washington Legislature passed the Workforce Education Investment Act, which includes the Washington College Grant.

The grant is available to cover some or all costs of a credential for any student from a family of four making $97,000 a year or less. The median household income in Pierce County was $79,000 in 2019.

Clearly, this grant can make the difference for thousands of students in our region and state.

Second, high-quality student support services are critical to student success. The pandemic has increased need for academic advising, food and housing supports, behavioral health care and tutoring.

Investments like this break down barriers for students to pursue credentials, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, students of color and those who are first in their families to pursue postsecondary education.

Studies repeatedly confirm that a credential after high school is one of the strongest predictors of lifetime earnings and other positive outcomes.

Two-year and four-year postsecondary institutions in Pierce County and across Washington provide a critical avenue for students to gain the education and training necessary to succeed in a changing economy. That includes addressing workforce shortages in areas like healthcare and the sciences.

We all are navigating new terrain amid the pandemic. Students’ dreams persist, as does our economy’s need for workers with skills and credentials necessary to succeed.

During the 2021 legislative session, let’s protect funding for higher education and support students today so they can earn credentials for a successful tomorrow.

Shadiamon Barnes of Parkland is a sophomore at Pacific Lutheran University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is the first in her family to attend college, a Washington Opportunity Scholar and a recipient of the Washington College Grant. Steve Smith is executive director of the Black Education Strategy Roundtable. He is a member of the Pierce College Board of Trustees and serves on the board of directors for Independent Colleges of Washington.