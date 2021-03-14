Birds tell us to take climate action now. Washington state leaders hear their call

In these days of COVID restrictions, people are more aware and appreciative than ever of nature and wildlife surrounding them.

People notice bird song more, especially now in the spring when Dark-eyed Juncos, American Robins and House Finches are starting to sing in our yards.

But birds are diminishing. We have lost three billion birds in North America over the last 50 years.

One of the biggest factors in losing birds – and the entire ecosystem which we enjoy and on which we rely – is climate change. The devastating fires and smoke we’ve seen and felt affect us as humans, but they can completely destroy a bird’s home, food and habitat.

The Sage Grouse may disappear from Washington as a result of the sagebrush fires in eastern Washington last summer. Western Grebes used to be abundant on the waters of Commencement Bay in the winter; now it’s rare to see one.

I served in the Washington Legislature before the world recognized climate change as one of our most pressing issues. It’s gratifying that now, even in the midst of a global pandemic and painful economic recession, both chambers acknowledge climate change as a top priority.

This is a big deal, especially when you consider that our new federal administration has also made a major commitment to addressing the climate crisis.

What’s even more exciting is that leaders in both Washingtons have identified environmental justice as a critical, non-negotiable aspect of any policy used to mitigate the impacts of climate change. As these impacts and historic racial injustice have become more and more clear, our elected officials seem to be taking heed and turning their attention to real and impactful solutions.

Here in Washington state, there’s much to be excited about. We can learn from the experience of Oregon, California and British Columbia in adopting a Clean Fuel Standard and make it more effective and more equitable.

The Clean Fuels bill (SHB 1091) addresses the problem that transportation is the single largest source (40%) of greenhouse gas emissions in our state. When Super Bowl ads feature plug-in battery-powered electric cars, we know that the public viewpoint is changing.

In addition to clean fuels, lawmakers are considering the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act (SB 5141) that would define environmental justice in state law, requiring agencies to incorporate these principles into their decision-making and engagement with the public around environmental issues.

The history of environmentalism is rife with examples of historically white led institutions – both public and private – not hearing or heeding the input of communities that bear the brunt of environmental burdens.

Rectifying that takes not just words but a commitment to act. HEAL does that by including voices who have always been excluded.

There’s more than just these two policies to be excited about. Momentum – in DC and in Olympia – is building for the kind of systemic changes we need to protect our treasured ecosystems and the communities we call home.

If we are going to save the birds we love, we need to act now to address climate change.

Art Wang of Tacoma is a former state representative and former president of the Tahoma Audubon Society.