Fix unjust funding for Washington state charter schools including ours in Tacoma

We are leaders at two Puget Sound charter public school networks with state-authorized schools operating in Tacoma.

Charter schools are a type of public school that are non-profit, publicly funded, staffed by certified teachers and held accountable to state and national standards.

In exchange for higher levels of accountability, our schools have more flexibility than traditional public schools to take creative approaches, personalize learning and give students from all backgrounds the chance to go to a great school that works for them.

Our schools are designed to disrupt cycles of poverty and injustice. They are free, open to all and serve disproportionately high percentages of limited-income families and Black, Brown, Indigenous, and students of color.

In fact, Washington’s charter school law prioritizes schools designed to expand opportunities for systemically underserved students.

While our schools serve higher rates of marginalized students, they are not entitled to local property tax levies, creating a funding gap of between $1,500 to $3,000 per student. This means fewer resources for students who need that funding most.

This is fundamentally unjust.

To help address the inequity, state legislators are considering a budget provision that would provide levy equalization funding for charter public school students. It mirrors funding provided to tribal compact schools that addresses a similar lack of access to local property tax levies.

It offers a simple fix to a clear structural inequity: a type of public school serving higher rates of systemically underserved students being funded up to $3,000 less per student than at traditional public schools.

We believe that charter public school funding equity is an issue that aligns closely with the Legislature’s stated focus this session on narrowing systemic inequities.

Charter public schools are one policy tool, among many, that can help close pernicious opportunity gaps for students. The early results here in Washington are promising.

Charter public schools have a 99% college acceptance rate, while a 2019 State Board of Education report found that “charter school students made on average more than one year of academic growth in ELA and math, while the non-charter school (TPS) students made approximately one year of academic growth in ELA and math.”

These encouraging data reflect results nationally, where numerous studies have found that charter public schools significantly boost outcomes for students in urban areas - especially for Black, Hispanic, and low-income students.

One great hallmark of the charter public school sector is the ability to respond, adapt and make improvements quickly when something is not working. As with any initiative focused on innovation, there have been progress and setbacks.

Between 2014 and 2019, amid five years of constitutional challenges, five charter public schools made the difficult decision to cease operations. These closures were painful for communities yet also point to a sector focused on continuous improvement, quality, rigor and equity.

We are learning these lessons together, and evolving with input from parents, teachers, neighborhoods and communities.

During a dual pandemic of COVID-19 and systemic racism, demand for responsive, inclusive, antiracist models is clear. Charter public school enrollment is up 35% this year because families need different options.

While our traditional public schools are working well for many students, we know that many others are falling through the cracks.

It is the duty of every lawmaker and every citizen to ensure that every child has access to a high-quality public education.

Equitable funding for charter public school students is one practical step toward a more just system – and the Legislature can help achieve it.

Anthony Clarke is executive director of Summit Olympus High School (Tacoma). Jen Wickens is co-founder and CEO of Impact Public Schools (Tukwila, Seattle, Tacoma, and Renton).