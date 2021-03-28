Let’s lay vaccine hesitancy to rest in Washington state, Tacoma ER doctor says

As an emergency physician in downtown Tacoma, I’ve seen firsthand how this devastating disease can ravage patients and tear families apart.

Believe me when I say I did not hesitate when a vaccine was offered to me. When my turn came, I happily and gratefully rolled up my sleeve.

I am confident that the research, data and science behind these breakthrough COVID-19 vaccines are sound. The vaccine offers me protection against the disease and allows me to continue providing essential service to my community.

I’ve heard from others who are feeling hesitant about receiving a COVID vaccine. A February 2021 Pew Research Center poll offered some promising news: About seven out of 10 adults (69%) said they would get a vaccine, up from 60% since the last poll taken in November.

The bad news is that there are still about 30 percent of Americans who are hesitant. I hope I can help you learn more about the vaccines so that if you are on the fence, maybe you’ll reconsider and register to get vaccinated.

Washingtonians have access to three vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. All three are equally effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. The vaccines offer a doorway out of the COVID-19 crisis; they will help us prevent further loss of life, rebuild our economies and return to — better yet, embrace — those we love.

These vaccines not only offer incredible protection, they are also safe. Each has been thoroughly tested and vetted by clinical experts, including independent review boards.

Washingtonians have the benefit of an extra layer of scrutiny with the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup, an independent panel of physicians and scientists who review for safety and efficacy for use in our four-state region.

Knowing that the three vaccines are equal in their ability to keep you from getting seriously ill and preventing death from COVID, I can’t emphasize enough: The best vaccine is the first one that is available to you.

The greatest challenge Washington faces right now is getting enough vaccine in our state to meet demand. Our state’s priority has been to secure more vaccine, whether it’s J&J, Moderna or Pfizer.

According to a recent survey, over 75% of patients would likely get their COVID-19 vaccine at their physician’s office if it were available (according to KFF Covid 19 Vaccine Monitor 2/15-2/23/21).

As more vaccines come available, now is not the time for people to hedge on the type of vaccine being offered because they are worried it is somehow lesser quality than others. It is not.

Our job as physicians is to care for your health and the health of our communities. We want you to be healthy, both physical and mentally. We want our communities to thrive economically, and our children to be educated in an environment conducive to learning and needed social interactions.

Your doctor’s prescription for all of this is a COVID-19 vaccine in every arm.

The fact that we now have three vaccines on the market so soon after development is a miracle of modern medicine. This advancement is not something to fear or be anxious about. Instead let’s celebrate that we have vaccines that allow us to open our doors and to walk through to the other side.

I hope when it’s your time to vaccinate, you’ll join me in rolling up your sleeve.

Dr. Nathan Schlicher of Gig Harbor is an emergency room doctor at Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center, president of the Washington State Medical Association and a former state representative in the 26th Legislative District.