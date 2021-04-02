Troyer: I’m no victim despite death threats; I’m accountable sheriff focused on reform

Over the past ten days, for the first time in my life and with no consideration of my long history of service to the citizens of Pierce County, I have been accused of being a racist.

As a result, my family and I have received death threats, and my integrity and values have been attacked. I never would have imagined such attacks and accusations in my career or in my personal life.

Please know that I am not a victim in all of this. These events have provided an incredible learning experience that will make me a better person and a better sheriff.

As someone who has made a career out of talking, I know now that I need to do a better job of listening.

Over the past week I have met with several leaders in the Black community and have additional meetings scheduled in the coming days. I respect and appreciate their perspective and look forward to working together to create meaningful public safety reforms for the community.

The duty of care to the community and the examination of police tactics are issues we are currently addressing. This summer our department is planning to roll out body and dash cameras. I will have a body camera as will every commissioned sheriff’s deputy.

We have instituted a system for independent investigations for officer-involved deadly force encounters. Additionally, we are already working with other county departments to improve our ability to provide services while responding to calls involving mental health crisis, substance abuse and homelessness.

I have communicated with the news media and other Pierce County government leaders, including the County Council and the County Executive, that I fully support a fair, open and honest investigation into all events over the past year involving me, including the investigation of Manny Ellis’ death in Tacoma police custody.

I will fully cooperate with this investigation as will all members of the Sheriff’s Department, and I look forward to the findings. As your elected sheriff, I am accountable to you.

For those who are trying to manipulate the difficult work police officers perform day in and day out into an opportunity for political gain, I encourage you to look around.

The true issue is not about an elected sheriff versus an appointed sheriff. Mental health issues, drug addiction, homelessness, poverty and crime are the true issues. Law enforcement officers are often the first to encounter citizens dealing with these challenges.

I believe having civilian professionals to help address these issues, working in conjunction with the police, is a far better solution than to just “let the cops handle it.” I have always said we must supplement the police in these efforts.

I am choosing to listen, to learn and to lead, and will work with the community on how the police will respond. I invite you to join me in supporting our people on the front lines.

To the citizens of Pierce County, I ask you to use the power of your vote to support the men and women in law enforcement by maintaining an elected sheriff accountable to you, the voters.

I appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of support I have recently received, and I look forward to continuing to serve as your sheriff.

Ed Troyer joined the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department more than 35 years ago. He was the department’s public information officer for 19 years before being elected sheriff in November.