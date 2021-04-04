In time of violence, Washington can take real steps to recognize Asian Americans

The recent deadly shootings in Atlanta were a sad wake-up call to many Americans. As victims are starting to speak up, new reports of anti-Asian hate crimes are being reported daily.

Asian Americans played an integral role in building the Pacific Northwest. The Chinese built the transcontinental railroad; the Japanese worked on farms and their contribution in World War II helped win the war in the Pacific early.

The 442nd Infantry Regiment, mostly made up of second-generation Japanese Americans, was the most decorated regiment with 9,500 Purple Hearts. My father, George Koshi, served as a linguist in the Military Intelligence Service, a top-secret unit with thousands of Japanese American service members.

Asian Americans are a significant part of our history and culture but have suffered tremendous discrimination over the years. Washington state once banned Chinese people from voting or even testifying in court cases involving white defendants.

The 19th century Chinese Exclusion Act and the Johnson-Reid Act banned Chinese and Japanese from entering the country and put a stop to gaining citizenship for those already on U.S. soil. The 20th century Alien Land Law prohibited Asians from owning land in Washington.

The final injustice was to place Japanese Americans into internment camps during World War II even though many were U.S. citizens. While families were locked up in camp, their sons were serving in the 442nd and U.S. Military Intelligence Service.

Racism against Asian Americans is nothing new. It is unfortunate that it has taken so many recent tragic incidents and deaths for Americans to wake up to the treatment Asian Americans have faced for so many years.

In areas of recent riots, very little attention was given to violence and crimes against Asian business owners and families residing in those neighborhoods.

The recent interest in anti-Asian hate crime coverage and the current public debate serves as an opportunity to take a hard look at this country and our state’s long history of anti-Asian sentiment.

Here are simple actions we can take that will make a difference right now:

* The Washington Legislature should not create de facto bias or even punishment against Asians or others in equity bills (SB 5044, SB 5227, SB 5228, and SB 5194) simply because they took the opportunities America has given them and succeeded. America has been created by many immigrants who fled to this country with only the shirts on their back.

* The Legislature should pass bills such as SB 5264 to commemorate the contributions of Chinese Americans to our state and country.

* The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and and local school districts can prioritize Asian American History in curricula along with other notable Americans from ethnic cultures that have made great contributions to our country.

* Education institutions, government agencies and employers can examine and recognize the implicit bias associated with the image of a “model minority” and terms such as “Asians are overrepresented.”

All students should be accepted based on merit, good grades and results of tests and assessments with assistance given for economic need.

Sharon Hanek is a Bonney Lake resident and a former Republican candidate for state treasurer and other offices. She chaired the Pierce County Charter Review Commission in 2016.