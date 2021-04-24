How to persuade vaccine-hesitant people in your life? Tacoma professor has advice

Vaccine supply is beginning to outpace demand, and in Pierce County many vaccine appointments are still available. According to a recent Pew poll approximately 30% of US adults say they are unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reasons for vaccine hesitancy vary and are sometimes rooted in a historically valid distrust of the medical establishment, but even in the midst of the brief hiatus in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the data are clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Most of us know someone who is vaccine hesitant. Although TV commercials and public service announcements can be persuasive, people are more persuadable when messages come from someone they know and trust.

Several strategies of interpersonal influence derived from the research of Dr. Robert Cialdini may be useful when talking to vaccine-hesitant friends and family members.

After a year of stress and uncertainty, many are experiencing decision fatigue. Persuasion experts note that most individuals don’t have the time or cognitive resources to critically examine the data when making decisions, particularly when it comes to issues related to science or medicine about which we have very little knowledge or expertise.

When faced with such decisions, we come to rely on a series of mental shortcuts, and relationships and emotions often matter more than facts.

As persuaders, we can take advantage of those mental shortcuts when faced with a friend or family member who is hesitant to get the vaccine.

Liking: We agree to requests when we like and feel a sense of similarity or kinship with someone. It’s why we’re more likely to buy Girl Scout cookies from our friends’ kids or a car from a likeable salesperson.

When talking to a vaccine-hesitant friend, it’s important to be kind. Emphasize shared values and similarities, and avoid judging their questions or hesitations.

Social Proof: When we see other people doing something, we’re more likely to do it, too. Many of us have experienced FOMO, or fear of missing out. This is also known as social proof, and provides a strong rationale for sharing your vaccination selfie on social media.

The more people see their friends getting vaccines, the more likely they will do so, too.

Reciprocity: When someone does something for us, we feel the need to return the favor. We want to return the favor. Think of something nice you can do for your vaccine-hesitant friend. Maybe it’s as simple as inviting them to go on a walk, or even liking or reacting to their social media content.

Offer to help them find an appointment or to give them a ride. When it comes time to discuss their vaccine decision, they’ll recall these behaviors and be more open to the vaccine.

Authority: We often defer to authority. Unless you are a medical doctor or vaccine scientist, it’s unlikely that you are a true expert regarding vaccination. Still, when people are uncertain about a decision they look to individuals they see as authority figures.

Is your vaccine-hesitant friend politically conservative? Note that Donald Trump received the vaccine, or mention that Mitch McConnell encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated. Point to the pro-vaccine messages coming from the individuals or institutions that they trust.

Commitment: People like consistency, which is why making a public commitment to work out or make healthier food choices is so effective.

If you are successful in convincing a friend to get the shot, try to have them verbally and publicly state their intention. If possible, help them make an appointment. Once they are signed up, they will be more likely to follow through.

Of course, the above strategies work in conjunction with a trove of research showing the effectiveness of the vaccines. However, persuasive arguments are the most powerful when they are rooted in relationships.

In the face of such an overwhelming threat to public health and safety, we can feel helpless. By talking to your friends and loved ones about vaccination, you can help get us closer to herd immunity.

Nicholas Brody is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication Studies at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.