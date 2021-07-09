Inslee loudly, proudly reopened Washington. Why is he quietly extending emergency order?

When Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a new emergency order would be coming regarding evictions and rental assistance, he left out something important.

Inslee failed to mention how his order, which runs through Sept. 30, would effectively extend the COVID-19 state of emergency until then as well.

Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency is the longest-running in the nation, fast approaching 500 days. Why has the governor chosen to quietly lengthen it by at least another 90 days, when more than half of the states have already ended or scheduled a halt to their COVID emergencies? What’s different about Washington?

Part of the answer lies in state law. In Washington, only the governor may proclaim— and end —a state of emergency. The legislative branch is left out of the conversation in our state and a few others.

Also, Washington’s governor is granted a tremendous amount of emergency power. About all the legislative branch can do is limit the emergency orders from the governor that suspend laws (like having to renew drivers licenses in person, for example) to 30 days. If the governor’s emergency order prohibits an activity, like in-person schooling, we can’t touch it.

For the rest of the answer, the people can look to Inslee himself.

The governor has been very vocal, to put it mildly, about how people should take precautions, and obey his restrictions, and get vaccinated. He wasn’t shy about rolling out restart plans, and using “science” as justification for moving the goal posts – even if it was only political science.

Yet Inslee has been curiously silent about ending the state of emergency. For someone who was all about the metrics, he has yet to explain to the people what it will take for him to let go of the additional control he’s had over their lives for more than 16 months.

Also, Inslee didn’t have to tie the new eviction-related order to the February 2020 COVID proclamation. He could have simply proclaimed a new emergency, as he did in March after finally recognizing how the lack of in-person schooling was harming the mental and behavioral health of Washington’s children.

Put all of this together, and it’s no wonder we have constituents who suspect the governor is enjoying his additional authority, and doesn’t want to give it up.

Let’s be clear: The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over. Far from it, if you look around the globe.

The state of emergency is something else. With the economic restrictions gone, there can’t be many, if any, credible reasons for continuing to keep such a grip on the people.

In mid-May, the governor declared June 30 would be the statewide reopening date, no matter how many Washington residents had been vaccinated. He kept that commitment. Surely he can now commit to a date for ending the COVID state of emergency.

There’s one more thing. When legislators meet again, the majority Democrats should join with Republicans to make thoughtful improvements to the state’s emergency-powers law.

Our state is not designed to be run by one person. The people never anticipated someone they elected would wield so much control over their lives to such an extent, for so long. They deserve better, starting with clear answers about when this emergency will end.

Sen. John Braun and Rep. J.T. Wilcox are Republicans who lead their respective minority caucuses in the Washington Legislature, where Democrats hold the majority. Braun, of Centralia, serves the 20th Legislative District. Wilcox, of Yelm, serves the 2nd Legislative District.