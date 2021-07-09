Mount Rainier National Park will have all roads open this weekend. Here’s what to expect

Mount Rainier National Park. stacia.glenn@thenewstribune.com

All roads into Mount Rainier National Park are now accessible, and the park expects heavy summer congestion.

Mowich Lake Road opened Friday and was the last park road to do so. Most of the road is gravel, and some portions have rough conditions with potholes, according to the park’s website. Visitors should drive with caution.

Those driving to the park should arrive early in the morning or late afternoon to avoid peak hours and parking difficulties.

Although all roads are accessible, other park amenities remain closed despite Washington state being reopened. Kevin Bacher, public information officer at Mount Rainier National Park, said indoor facilities, such as visitor centers, are not available. Rangers are currently working at desks out in front of the visitor centers.

All food options at the park — including those at The National Park Inn, Paradise Inn, Sunrise Day Lodge and Longmire General Store — are grab-and-go, according to the park’s website. Sunrise Day Lodge and Longmire General Store are both open for selling gifts.

The park is working with the state Department of Health to evaluate safety protocols, the reopening of centers and capacity limits, Bacher said. There is still no timetable on when those changes may be implemented as discussions continue.

Masks are not required in the park, Bacher said, but they are recommended for those who are unvaccinated, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Things are much better than they were and, you know, if you’re outdoors, the risk actually is very low, even for people who are not vaccinated,” he said. “However, the risk is not zero. So, we do recommend that people exercise caution if they are not vaccinated or if they’re going to be in groups of people with whom they don’t know vaccination status.”

Bacher encourages people to go to Mount Rainier National Park’s website throughout the season for the most updated information.

“It’s a good idea for people to check those things out ahead of time just so that they know what to expect, so that they know whether they need to bring their own food or if food will be available and some of the other facilities that may or may not be open in the park,” he said.

Fees to enter the park are $30 for a single vehicle, which gives access for seven consecutive days; $25 for a motorcycle, also giving access for seven consecutive days; or $55 for an annual pass to the park. Camping at the park campgrounds is $20 per night.