See all those boats on Commencement Bay the last few days? Here’s why they were there

Chinook salmon fishing season is open in the Tacoma area. Tri-City Herald

A flotilla of small boats on Commencement Bay is a sure sign that salmon fishing has opened.

On Monday morning, anglers were out in force off the shores of Tacoma pursuing chinook and chum salmon, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. It happens about the same time every year.

Fish and Wildlife has a website containing information on recreational fishing seasons as well as rules and regulations for July 2021 until June 2022. Fishing spots on the West Side are categorized in different Marine Areas, and Commencement Bay falls under Marine Area 11.

Marine Area 11 runs from the north tip of Vashon Island to the northernmost part of Tacoma Narrows Bridge, according to the eRegulations website. Certain parts of Commencement Bay were closed for fishing in July 2021 but reopened Sunday, Aug. 1.

Salmon fishing season for Marine Area 11 runs from June 16 to Sept. 30, Oct. 1-31 and Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, according to the eRegulations website.

Chinook can be found in Puget Sound, the Snake River as well as lower and upper Columbia River, according to the Fish and Wildlife website. Chinook are typically under 50 pounds but can grow to more than 100 pounds.

Chum salmon can be found in the Columbia River as well as Hood Canal, according to the Fish and Wildlife website. Chum also are known as “dog salmon” because they develop teeth similar to dogs during the spawning stage.