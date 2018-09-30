The downward spiral into pain and paranoia that ultimately took Daniel Te’o-Nesheim’s life

A photo provided by Angel Yandall of a shrine for Daniel Te’o-Nesheim in November 2017, the day after a memorial gathering for him at a friend’s house on the Big Island of Hawaii. Te’o-Nesheim, who played four seasons in the NFL and was found dead at age 30, left a paper trail of his struggles dealing with chronic traumatic encephalopathy’s now familiar symptoms — including paranoia, disorientation, memory lapses and angry outbursts. ANGEL YANDALL NYT