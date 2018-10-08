New Seattle NHL team’s practice facility to be located at Northgate

On Monday, NHL Seattle announced plans to builda state-of-the-art practice facility and front offices that would be home to a future NHL franchise as a part of the redevelopment plans of Northgate in Seattle.
“If we are awarded an NHL franchise, creating a one-of-a-kind training facility that can serve as the home of hockey in the Pacific Northwest for youth and adult hockey, all within the city of Seattle, is critical and we’ve sought out this amazing opportunity at Northgate to meet our goal,” NHL Seattle CEO Tod Lieweke said in a press release.
The facility will feature three NHL-regulation sized rinks with the main rink seating 1,000 people and the other two seating 400 each. There is also a community ice rink on the 180,000-square foot facility.
In addition to the ice rinks, office space will be built to house an NHL franchise should the board of governors move forward in granting the city of Seattle a team. The NHL is expected to approve expansion for Seattle in December and beginning play starting in the 2020-21 season.
Not only would the Northgate facility be the home to an NHL franchise but it would also be the new location for various tournaments, figure skating competitions and training camps.
“As a key component in Northgate’s future, this new practice facility and community hockey center is not just another development project, NHL Seattle project leader Lance Lopes said. “It is the latest cornerstone of the public/private revitalization endeavor to transform Northgate into a thriving pedestrian-friendly, transit-oriented urban center.”
The privately-funded project would cost an estimated $70 million, according to the Seattle Times, and would be the first phase of a 15-year renovation project for Northgate.
“We are excited to collaborate with NHL Seattle and make its training center and corporate headquarters a key piece of Northgate’s transformation from a traditional regional shopping mall into a world class transit-oriented mixed-use center,” said Michael E. McCarty,Chief Operating Officer, Simon Malls.
“The transformation of Northgate is a prime example of our ability to create compelling ways for consumers to live, work, play, stay, shop and now skate at their favorite Simon destination.”
