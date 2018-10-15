Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, Paul Allen, and John Schneider celebrate after beating the Niners at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. ( Lui Kit Wong/Staff Photographer)
Sports

Social media reacts to Paul Allen’s death. ‘Thank you so much for your many contributions’

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 15, 2018 04:28 PM

An outpouring of love and and support has gone out to Paul Allen in the news of his passing on Monday afternoon.

From the NFL to the NBA and the world as a whole has shown nothing but love and respect to a man of many talents.

Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck had some words to say on Monday Night Countdown.

Seahawks players, fresh off a victory over the Oakland Raiders expressed their thoughts on the passing of Paul Allen

Former Seahawks have also made their remarks on Allen

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen chimed in as well.

The NBA world has also shared their thoughts and prayers as Paul Allen was the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Many others have shown their love and respect to the man they called, “Mr. Allen”.

