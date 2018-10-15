Social media reacts to Paul Allen’s death. ‘Thank you so much for your many contributions’

An outpouring of love and and support has gone out to Paul Allen in the news of his passing on Monday afternoon.

From the NFL to the NBA and the world as a whole has shown nothing but love and respect to a man of many talents.

Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck had some words to say on Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN's @Hasselbeck, who was the @Seahawks QB for 10 years, offered his comments a short time ago on the passing of Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/zbJjO07IBQ — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 15, 2018

Seahawks players, fresh off a victory over the Oakland Raiders expressed their thoughts on the passing of Paul Allen

Thank you for being you, @PaulGAllen. Grateful I had the chance to know you. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) October 15, 2018

Rest Easy @PaulGAllen Praying 4 your family. Appreciate everything that you did — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen. Gone way too soon. Thank you so much for your many contributions to society and to the sports world pic.twitter.com/7ITQuHpAMT — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) October 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen pic.twitter.com/NYhkACObUk — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) October 15, 2018

RIP to the man in charge of it all, Mr. Paul Allen. I hope we sent you out with high praises with our victory yesterday in London. You with the most high now, no more pain required. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 15, 2018

Rip Mr Paul Allen I sincerely thank you for all your sacrifices and hard work. You changed countless lives and it’s greatly appreciated! — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) October 15, 2018

Former Seahawks have also made their remarks on Allen

I will be always thankful for @PaulGAllen’s generosity and his kind heart. He was a genius, and genuine person, who cared about humanity all over the world and it was an honor to be able to learn from and be around such a great leader. https://t.co/wJPg5b2xnw — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) October 15, 2018

My statement on one of the greatest persons I have ever had a chance to be around.



RIP, Paul Allen.



Thank you for all you did for my family and my kids. pic.twitter.com/T2wF5pYUh6 — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen chimed in as well.

This has left me with profound sadness. Rest In Peace, Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/jxaUSLQ3MQ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 15, 2018

The NBA world has also shared their thoughts and prayers as Paul Allen was the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers.

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mr. Allen’s Family.. was a pleasure working for you for 3 years in Portland thanks for everything https://t.co/lo9YQlOp0G — Pat Connaughton (@PlanetPat5) October 15, 2018

The Miami HEAT organization is saddened to learn of the death of Paul Allen. We send our deepest condolences to Allen’s family and friends. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 15, 2018

Our condolences to the family and friends of Paul Allen and the entire Portland Trail Blazers family. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 15, 2018

Said to see the news of @PaulGAllen passing. Grew up wanting to be a part of the @trailblazers and was able to do that on 3 occasions, 2 as a player and 1 as a coach. — Dan Dickau (@dandickau21) October 15, 2018

Many others have shown their love and respect to the man they called, “Mr. Allen”.

Paul Allen's immeasurable impact on Seattle, the Pacific Northwest and the world will not be forgotten.



May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/P5AVPDMFy7 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 15, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Paul Allen...Back in the 90s I worked at one of his companies in Seattle. He was very generous & incredibly hospitable to the folks who worked for him, opening up his estate on Mondays for us to play hoops on the indoor court or use the pool. RIP — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 15, 2018

Rest in Peace Paul Allen. It feels weird mourning a billionaire who you never met, but some of the best moments and memories of my life, with friends and family and strangers alike, are centered around the @trailblazers. They wouldn't have happened without him. Sad day. — KARMS (@IanKarmel) October 15, 2018

Paul Allen is simply the greatest owner Seattle sports has ever seen. He's the standard for the rest of Seattle to try and meet — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) October 15, 2018

Truly saddened to hear the news of Paul's passing...

I had the pleasure of knowing him for several years now, performing with him too...

Thank You for Your Kindness & Your Philanthropic work.

You will be missed... https://t.co/IlRfJ1qboR — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) October 15, 2018