Washington State hosts College Gameday and the Oregon Ducks. Must see Pac-12 Games for week eight

Week eight of the Pac-12 season has a “good news, bad news” feel to it.
The good news: College Gameday is headed to Washington State for the first time ever and every team is in action this weekend with both divisions having big games.
The bad news: Teams we thought that would be better are not and now we get very, very, very underwhelming matchups (Looking at you Arizona at UCLA).
For all the good and bad that this week of football provides, this week is actually very important in terms of the north and south divisions. USC has a golden opportunity to create significant distance between them and the rest of the division. In the north, you’ve got Washington State and Oregon in a battle that sees the winner join Washington atop the North division standings.
Oh and speaking of the Huskies, their showdown with Colorado is no cakewalk either.
So what games should you be paying attention to this weekend?
Stanford at Arizona State (6 PM on ESPN) (Thursday Oct. 18)
After two straight losses, Stanford now finds themselves on the brink of falling out of the north division race and things won’t get any easier this week in the desert. Without Bryce Love who remains questionable for Thursday, it could be another long night for the Cardinal against an Arizona State team who is well rested and still has a (very small) chance to be a factor in the Pac-12 South.
Must see rating, 5.6/10: Not exactly the best sporting event of the night but it is hard to compete with LeBron’s Lakers debut and the MLB playoffs.
Colorado at No. 15 Washington (12:30 PM on FOX)
Had both Washington and Colorado won this past Saturday, you could’ve had a strong argument for “College Gameday” in Seattle this week. However, both teams lost and now have to suffer the “brutal” fate of a huge conference game on national TV. I think they’ll be ok. As for the game, Colorado’s challenge to keep pace with USC and hold off Utah and Arizona. If last week is any indication, it will be a rough ride in Seattle.
Must see rating, 7.7/10: Huge road test for the Buffs and we get to see how Washington responds after a brutal loss in Eugene this past weekend. Should be a solid game.
Cal at Oregon State (1 PM on Pac-12 Network)
There might be a bit more intrigue had Cal defeated UCLA this past weekend and the Bears would continue to be a player in the north division, but with the loss they are merely playing to get closer to a bowl game and they couldn’t had better timing. They get the lowly Oregon State Beavers. Aren’t the Bears blessed?
Must see rating, 3.4/10: It might offer some intrigue with the Bears going on the road but this game will be nothing more than a healthy scoreboard glance as you watch other games during the day.
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State (4:30 PM on FOX)
College Gameday in attendance, a huge game with conference implications. You can make a strong case that Saturday’s game between the Cougars and the Ducks is the most important game of the season so far in the conference. A Wazzu win sets up a potential Apple Cup showdown for the north division against Washington later on in the season. A Ducks win puts Oregon in the driver’s seat in the north. One thing to watch is how will the Ducks be health-wise entering Saturday’s contest.
Must see rating, 9.3/10: Huge game, this doesn’t have the juice that the Huskies and Ducks had a week ago but still good enough to cancel all plans and watch this one.
USC at Utah (5 PM on Pac-12 Network)
The Trojans are starting to turn things around this season and they’ve already passed one midseason test at home vs. Colorado. Now comes a more difficult test, going on the road at Utah. Since taking over in 2015, Helton has a career record of 9-8 on the road with the Trojans and the last coach to win in Salt Lake City was Lane Kiffin back in 2012. Not only can the Trojans pretty much end the race in the south division with a win, but they can exercise some demons while they’re at it.
Must see rating, 8.6/10: A sleeper game of the day, not only in the conference but around the nation. Too bad its on the Pac-12 Network, where only 17 people can see it.
Arizona at UCLA (7:30 PM on ESPN2)
This game had the makings of an elimination game in the south division back in the month of August. Now, if you’re willingly going to watch this game then I’ve gotta question your sanity. In defense of both team, this game would be virtually unwatchable had it not been for surprise win by the Bruins over Cal last week. It may be strange to say that an Arizona team that is halfway to a bowl bid is unwatchable but there has been no consistency from the Wildcats under Kevin Sumlin in his first season in the desert.
Must see rating, 3.1: #Pac12AfterDark always has the ability to get a little nuts but I’m not so confident in these two providing any craziness.
Comments