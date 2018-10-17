Seahawks’ future after Paul Allen discussed at NFL owners’ meetings. Here’s what was said

At the NFL fall owners meetings on Wednesday, the passing of Paul Allen and the future of the Seahawks was discussed among two of the more prominent owners in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t know about any future ownership news on the Seahawks but can’t imagine that current or new ownership would move the team out of Seattle.
#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I can’t imagine the Seahawks not in Seattle.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2018
Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, echoed those thoughts and feels confident that the Seahawks will stay put, no matter who owns the team.
Colts owner Jim Irsay says he expects the Seahawks to be sold but remain in Seattle following owner Paul Allen's death: “I’m just guessing but I would have to believe his wishes are going to make sure that whoever buys it retains that market as where the team will stay.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 17, 2018
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is reporting that the Seahawks future, ownership-wise, was not discussed at the meetings either.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the future of the Seahawks was not discussed at the fall meeting. Also added that where the Raiders will play in 2019 remains undetermined.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 17, 2018
