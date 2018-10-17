Dodgers’ Manny Machado’s Game 4 antics just the latest chapter of playoff shenanigans

In Tuesday’s Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, Manny Machado of the Los Angeles Dodgers was running to first base and into postseason infamy when, while clearly beaten by the throw, he kicks Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar.
Manny Machado kicked Jesús Aguilar. Many #takes will follow. pic.twitter.com/uMopidt8IJ— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 17, 2018
While the Dodgers went on to win the game (on a winning run score by Machado ironically), the kick to Aguilar was the topic of discussion afterward.
Machado is the latest player to cause some controversy in the playoffs but he’s certainly not the first or most notable.
Another NLCS dust-up occurred as Matt Holliday attempted to break up a double play in the 2012 NLCS vs. the San Francisco Giants. And while breaking up a double play is quite routine, Holliday barrels into the Giants’ Marco Scutaro, and the replays make it look very ugly.
Alex Rodriguez had his own adventure going up the first base line in the 2004 ALCS where he slapped the ball out of Boston Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo’s glove. A-Rod was called out on the play but the label of playing dirty and being a cheater stuck for a very long time.
Sticking with the Yankees, we go back to 2000 where pitcher Roger Clemens was facing New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza in a much publicized showdown after Piazza was hit in the head by Clemens back in July of that same season. What routine hit may or may not have had unintended retaliation on Clemens part.
And don’t forget the 2015 NLDS. Chase Utley of the Dodgers decided to risk serious head trauma and break up a double play himself but you could say this play was dirty as well. New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada actually ended up with a broken leg. And because of that play, baseball instituted tougher rules for taking fielders out at second base.
If you want to get real old school, take the 1977 ALCS. Second baseman Willie Randolph of the Yankees was absolutely blasted by Kansas City Royals linebacker-I mean base runner Hal McRae. The best part about this is McRae’s awareness to wave the Freddie Patek, who was on third base, in to score. It is truly amazing to watch.
So while Machado may be the villain right now, it’s only a matter of time until someone takes the crown from him.
