Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul, second from left, is held back by Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, as Paul fights with Lakers’ Rajon Rondo, center obscured, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won, 124-115. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul, second from left, is held back by Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, as Paul fights with Lakers’ Rajon Rondo, center obscured, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won, 124-115. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul, second from left, is held back by Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, as Paul fights with Lakers’ Rajon Rondo, center obscured, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won, 124-115. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Sports

#TylerStrong, Tucker’s surprise and spitting? Here’s your sporting highlights of the week

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 22, 2018 01:25 PM

October, the wonderful time of year where we get all four major sports and the best in college sports all mashed up, with the weekends pushing the sports meter up to 11. This weekend was no different, huge college football showdowns and NBA debuts-gone crazy are among the highlights.

Purdue is #TylerStrong

The upset of the weekend was Ohio State going on the road and losing to Purdue, 49-20. The inspired effort from the Boliermakers was motivated by young Purdue student and super-fan, Tyler Trent, who is battling terminal bone cancer. He was featured on ‘College Gameday’ and was a focal point of ABC’s Saturday Night Football broadcast.

After the game, Trent who had been struggling to even be healthy enough to attend the game, had a chance to address the team.

LeBron’s LA debut marred by “Spitgate”

LeBron James took the floor for in Staples Center for his first regular season home game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. While the Lakers did drop to 0-2 with a 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets, things got ugly late in the game with a fight between the the Lakers’ Rajon Rondo and almost-Laker, Chris Paul. Paul said that Rondo had spit in his face, which prompted to a slew of videos “investigating” if spit flew or not.

Suspensions were handed out and for all that happened last night, the NBA seemed to go pretty light on them.

Football guys being football guys

LSU’s strength and conditioning coach was feeling it during the LSU-Mississippi State contest on Saturday and just decided to get even more jacked as you will see below.

I honestly have no idea why — and I don’t wanna ask — he decided to do this. Doesn’t a simple high five work?

Drew Brees makes history thanks to, Justin Tucker?!?!

Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Baltimore Ravens giving Saints quarterback Drew Brees victories over 32 NFL teams in his career. He can thank the league’s most accurate kicker, Baltimore’s Justin Tucker, for this win, though.

Tucker was poised to tie the game with an extra point, and we all assumed it was automatic because he’s literally never missed one in his NFL career.

Until now…

Just look at his face. I’m sure you’ve never seen a kicker react to his first miss like that.

  Comments  