Clemson wide receiver Amari Rogers celebrates his 68-yard reception and run for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. Clemson defeated Florida State 59-10. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rogers celebrates his 68-yard reception and run for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. Clemson defeated Florida State 59-10. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Mark Wallheiser AP
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rogers celebrates his 68-yard reception and run for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. Clemson defeated Florida State 59-10. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Mark Wallheiser AP

Sports

Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings. It gets hard after Alabama, Clemson

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 30, 2018 10:29 AM

On Tuesday, we will get our first look at the College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama and Clemson are clearly the class of the field but after that it is a jumbled mess.

We’ve got fantastic match-ups this week with an SEC “Final Four” of sorts as Alabama travels to LSU and Georgia faces Kentucky. In other important games, Michigan hosts Penn State and Notre Dame makes the short drive to Evanston, Illinois, to face Northwestern.

Here’s my stab at projecting what the first playoff rankings look like. The actual rankings will be released at 4 p.m.

Projected CFP Top 25 Rankings

  1. Alabama

  2. Clemson

  3. LSU

  4. Notre Dame

  5. Georgia

  6. Michigan

  7. Oklahoma

  8. Central Florida

  9. Ohio State

  10. West Virginia

  11. Washington State

  12. Kentucky

  13. Penn State

  14. Utah

  15. Texas

  16. Florida

  17. Iowa

  18. Mississippi State

  19. Houston

  20. Utah State

  21. Virginia

  22. Fresno State

  23. Syracuse

  24. Boston College

  25. Washington

After the College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, I will give my New Year’s Six Bowl projections based on what the committee does with their rankings.

  Comments  