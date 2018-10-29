Women body slamming the glass ceiling and taking milk to the ballgame? The weekend wrap in sports.

Champions being crowned and barriers being broken, it was quite the week in the sports world, here are some things you might have missed.
WWE Evolution
In recent weeks, WWE has not had a great PR run with the lead up to WWE’s all-male event “Crown Jewel” but Sunday night, the ladies took center stage as WWE held their first ever all women’s event, “Evolution.” This was a far cry from the days where women’s wrestling was looked at as a novelty item or even worse, the “bathroom break” match at an event. The company displayed their legends, current superstars and future superstars at the event. While Crown Jewel may have its many controversial elements Sunday night was indeed ladies night.
"This is our Evolution."— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
The Women of @WWE left it ALL in the ring last night at #WWEEvolution. pic.twitter.com/ujPBuMhRWj
Anyone doubt me now? #WWEEvolution #iamtheman #relentlass pic.twitter.com/zxcoPgxzpW— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 29, 2018
We. Did. It. #wweevolution pic.twitter.com/LCxmkbJleM— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 29, 2018
The entire #WomensDivision has reason to celebrate tonight. #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/8JOGPQ8esT— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
LA Coliseum, home to who?
The Coliseum has been the temporary home for the Los Angeles Rams until their new stadium in Inglewood is built so that means the Rams are like roommates with USC. It’s happened before with both the Rams and then-Los Angeles Raiders have shared the space with USC so it’s nothing new.
Since USC and the Rams played in the Coliseum the same weekend, things have got a bit messy. The grounds crew painted over the USC end zone and figured it would be no problem. It actually was.
Rams’ end zone looks like when you take the 3D glasses off during the movie pic.twitter.com/K53RXg2tdY— Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) October 28, 2018
My eyes hurt looking at that end zone.— Jesse Horne (@Jesse_Horne) October 28, 2018
When do the Rams get their new stadium? #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gU2AxwkaG5
The change over at the Coliseum from USC to the Rams is still very apparent. pic.twitter.com/YtaLkjFZva— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 28, 2018
It’s always snack time
Food and sporting events go hand in hand. You want a hot dog, nachos or a pretzel? Go for it. Sometimes, though, people go a bit overboard.
On Saturday, Nebraska was playing FCS opponent, Bethune-Cookman. Someone on the Bethune-Cookman sideline decided to get a snack during the game. From what had looked like initially it was a coach who ordered the local favorite “Runza.” Turns out it was just boosters on the sidelines. Still, the thought of a coach ordering food during a game is kind of awesome.
Proof pic.twitter.com/R9IEj5do2I— Bryson Nemecek (@bnemecek92) October 27, 2018
Then you have this guy at Dodger Stadium just casually walking around with a jug of milk. I’m pretty sure there are so many things you can and can’t bring into a stadium, yet he brings a JUG OF MILK. Like, how?!?
No better way to enjoy the World Series than with a nice jug of milk pic.twitter.com/mgxWxaAePv— Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 29, 2018
Shoutout to my guy with the half gallon of milk at the World Series (h/t @pjmerk24) pic.twitter.com/Eok8eT7H49— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 29, 2018
Wanted: Coaches in Cleveland
On consecutive days, both the Cleveland NBA and NFL franchises got rid of their head coaches. On Sunday morning, the Cavs fired Ty Lue after an 0-6 start. Just 24 hours later, the Browns fired Hue Jackson.
I get that coaching in the NFL and NBA is a struggle and things won’t always work out. However, one coach brought you a title (Yes, I know LeBron was there) and the other literally did not win a game last season.
It is clear how players reacted to Ty Lue’s firing compared to Hue Jackson’s departure.
T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018
Meanwhile....
The Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson, as @AdamSchefter reported. The other coaches haven't been told yet. Some saw Jackson a few minutes ago in the building. Crazy scene in Berea.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2018
Never change Browns, never change.
