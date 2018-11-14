End of a colorful era? Seahawks announce uniforms for Thursday Night Football vs. Green Bay Packers

Early Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced their uniform look for Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.
#TNF uniform combopic.twitter.com/iU1PMDCQUn— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 14, 2018
When I saw it, I had two thoughts.
The first one was, Cool, this is OK.
Then the second one was, Wait, is…. is this the end of the color rush uniforms for the Seahawks?!?
Now, if you don’t know what the “Color Rush” is, the NFL and Nike came together and created something fun and new for Thursday Night Football. Sounds like a good idea in theory, right? Well while some of the combinations look good, there are some other cases where the uniforms look AWFUL. Seattle falls in the latter portion, no offense to those who love “Action Green”.
Here's a good laugh this morning. Twitter had some fun with the @Seahawks uniforms last night...#njmorningshow #ColorRush#nfl #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/rCezGmfaW5— Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) December 16, 2016
Thankfully we’re going to see a better look.
This is look is much better on the eyes. #Seahawks #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/pB9zrnNx37— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) November 14, 2018
But just in case you can’t fire up Madden 19 to see it would look like, here is what the color rush matchup would look like, don’t look too close.
We really avoided possibly the worst uniform combination showdown in NFL history... #ColorRush #Seahawks #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Fb9ME6TJXf— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) November 14, 2018
